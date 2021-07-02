Planning Board Agenda for a Regular Meeting of the Yonkers Planning Board to be Held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 5:30 P.M. in the Mayor’s Conference Room of City Hall, Second Floor at 40 South Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701.

Y O N K E R S P L A N N I N G B O A R D

YONKERS, NY — July 2, 2021 — Pursuant to the expiration of the Governor’s Executive Order 202.1, TO THE EXPIRATION OF THE GOVERNOR’S EXECUTIVE ORDER 202.1, this meeting of the Planning Board will be held in-person with no virtual participation. Current CDC guidelines shall continue to be observed regarding attendance by the public.

Please check the city website – www.YonkersNY.gov – the day of the meeting for additional information.

Public comments may be submitted to the Planning Bureau electronically, or via mailed letter to 87 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 320, Yonkers, NY 10701.

Minutes of the Regular Planning Board Meeting held on June 9, 2021. Site Plan Review for the construction of 6-story, 65-unit residential building at Block: 4450, Lot: 145 on the Propert known as 70 Salisbury Road pursuant to Article IX of the Yonkers Zoning Ordinance.

Steven Accinelli, Representative for the proposal

A. SEQR: Unlisted Action

Lead Agency: Planning Board

B. planning Board Review

C. Case# 190039

MINUTES:

Old business: Site Plan Review

Site Plan Review: Plan Review

site Plan Review / Special use Permit

3. Site Plan Review for the recons5ruction of the existing parking lot at Block: 2073 Lot: 1 on the property known as 470 Nepperhan Avenue pursuant to Article IX of the Yonkers Zoning ordinance.

Stephen Veneruso, Representative for the Proposal

A. SEQRA: Unlisted Action

Lead Agency: Planning Board

B. Planning Board Review

C. Case# 200038

4. Site Plan Review and Special Use Permot application for a 24-hour use at Block: 3182, Lot: 10 on the property known as 1200 Nepperhan Avenue (McDonald’s) pursuant to Article VII and Article IX of the Yonkers Zoning Ordinance.

Keith Brown, Representative for the Proposal

A. SEQRA: Unlisted Action

Lead Agency: Planning Board

B. Public Hearing – Open

C. Planning Board Review

D. Case# 210011

5. Site Plan Review for a 6-Story, 60-Unit Multifavmily Apartment Building at PLAN REVIEW FOR A 6-STORY 60-UNIT at Block: 5652 LOT: 43 on the property known as 15 Parkview Avenue A/K/A Garrett Place pursuant to Article IX of the Yonkers Zoning Ordinance.

William Null, Representative for the Proposal

A. SEQRA: Unlisted Action

Lead Agency: Planning Board / Coordinated Review

B. Planning Board Review

C. CASE# 210017

6. Site Plan Review for improvements to the Walgreens Parking Lot at Block: 3182, Lots: 5 and 2 on the properties known as 1230 and 1250 Nepperhan Avenue Pursuant to Article IC of the Yonkers Zoning Ordinance.

John Canning, Representative for the Proposal

A. SEQRA: Unlisted Action

Lead Agency: Planning Board

B. Planning Board Review

C. Case# 210019

7. Site Plan Review for the installation of a new ground sign at Block: 2470, LOt: 138 on the property known as 638 AKA 636 Palisade Avenue pursuant to Article IX of the Yonkers Zoning Ordinance.

Brian Cullen’ representative for the Proposal

SEQRA: Unlisted Action

Lead Agency: Planning Board

B. Plamming Board Review

C. Case# 210023

NEW BUSINESS:

SITE PLAN 8. REVIEW

SITE PLAN 9. REVIEW

SITE PLAN 10. REVIEW

SITE PLAN 11. REVIEW

OTHER BUSINESS 12.

Site Plan Review for a 5-story, 25-unit Apartment Building with associated site improvements at Block: 2174, LOT: 101 on the property known as 125 Orchard Street pursuant to Article IX of the Yonkers Zoning Ordinance.

Edward D’Amore, Representative for the proposal,

SEQRA: Unlisted Action Lead Agency: Zoning Board of Appeals / Coordinated Planning Board Review

C. Case# 210025

Site Plan Application Reapproval for a 2-story, 14-UNIT addition to the existing building with associated site improvements at Block: 2065, Lot: 4 on the property known as 450 Walnut street pursuant to Article IX of the Yonkers Zoning Ordinance.

Luigi Landi, Representative for the Proposal

A. SEQRA: unlisted Action

Lead Agency: Planning Board

B. Planning Biard Review

C. Case# 210026

Site Plan Review for a new standby generator at Block: 3415, Lot: 46 On the property known as 1034 North Broadway for Trust Pharmacy Pursuant to Article IX of the Yonkers Zoning Ordinance.

Srinivasan Chintamaneni, representative for the Proposal

A. SEQRA: Unlisted Action

Lead Agency: Planning Board

B. planning Board Review

C. Case# 210027

Site Plan review for a New Chick-Fil-A Restaurant with Drive-Thru, Outdoor dining, and associated site improvements at Block: 4309, Lots: 8 & 12.13 on the property known as 2205 Central Park Avenue and 10 Roxbury Drive pursuant to Article IX of the Yonkers Zoning Ordinance.

Mark Blanchard, Representative for the Proposal

A. SEQRA: Unlisted Action

Lead Agency: planning Board

B. Planning Board Review

C. Case# 210028

Correspondence

held

Held Over for further Review

1. AMS Downtown Zoning Petition, Case# 200052 – Held Over During DEIS Preparation

2. 70 Jackson Street and 58 Groshon Avenue, Case# 200061 – Held Over Pending Decision From ZBA

3. 155 Saw Mill River Road, [U-HAUL), Case# 190026 – Held Over Pending Revised Plans

4. 1969 Central Park Avenue / Heights Drive, Case# 190016 – Held over Pending Decision from ZBA

5. 146 Tuckahoe Road (gas station), Case# 200060 – Held Over Pending Revised Plans, Public Hearing remains open at next meeting for Special Use Permit.

City of Yonkers Planning Board | Mayor Michael J. Spano | Chairman Roman Kozicky | 87 Nepperhan Avenue | Room 320 | Yonkers, New York 10701 | Tel: 914-377-6552 | Fax: 914-377-6552.

