Rai Benjamin Competes at 10:57 p.m. Tonight in Tokyo on NBC-TV from 10:25 p.m. When the 400-Meter Race for Gold Begins

MOUNT VERNON, NY — July 29, 2021 —Remember to cheer on Mount Vernon Olympian when he competes in the Tokyo Olympic Games tonight at 10:57 p.m. 24 year-old athlete Rai Benjamin is running in the 400-meter hurdles. NBC coverage of the event begins at 10:25 p.m. Mr. Benjamin is scheduled to run in the fifth heat at 10:57 p.m. Benjamin is a 2015 graduate of Mount Vernon High School. He graduated as a three-time New York State public High School Athletic Association champion.

In the six years since, he has continued to earn medals and wins.

God speed Rai!