“The Constitution Today” with WMU-Cooley Law Professors Brendan Beery and Jeff Swartz” open the broadcast “Telling Us What They Really Think”, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, July 6, 2021 – 10am-12Noon.

TAMPA, FL, and YONKERS, NY — July 6, 2021 — "The Constitution Today" broadcast with Professors Jeffrey Swartz, Constitutional and Criminal Law, and Brendan Beery, Constitutional Law, both of WMU Cooley Law School's Tampa, Florida campus, are heard this and every Tuesday morning. It is likely that both professors will speak to the rising pressure on The Trump Organization, Donald Trump's family business, and its Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg who allegedly kept two sets of ledgers for the purpose:

One with the executive’s stated pay to report to the Internal Revenue Service; another that tallied all the extra perks surreptitiously paid by the company. A criminal indictment stipulates that those “off the books” perks ran to more than $1.7 million over a 15-year period. CFO Weisselberg was first hired by Fred Trump, Donald Trump’s father. Is this tax fraud allegation analogous to that suffered by Leona Helmsley, the so-called “Queen of Mean” who was incarcerated for 19 months in prison after then U.S. Attorney Rudolph Giuliani accused her of fraudulently billing millions of dollars of home improvements to her husband’s property company to avoid taxes? Will a jury send Weisselberg to jail as they had Helmsley? Will Donald Trump and his family suffer similar fate?

The criminal and constitutional law professors captivate our minds and cajole a gasp as we delight in their introductory segment when they “Tell Us What They Really Think”. SPECIAL NOTE: “The views expressed by Professors Swartz and Beery are their own and are not necessarily the views of the Administration of WMU Cooley Law School or its faculty as a whole.” they open the broadcast. From 10-11am.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor follows thereafter by reading The Meaning of July Fourth for the Negro By Frederick Douglass. From 11am-12Noon