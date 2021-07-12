“The Constitution Today with WMU-Cooley Law Professors Brendan Beery and Jeff Swartz” open the broadcast “Telling Us What They Really Think”, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – 10am-12Noon

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201. 

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet …  http://tobtr.com/s/11967885

TAMPA, FL and YONKERS, NY —July 13, 2021 — “The Constitution Today”   broadcast with Professors Jeffrey Swartz, Constitutional and Criminal Law, and Brendan Beery, Constitutional Law Brendan Beery of WMU-Cooley Law School’s Tampa, Florida campus, are heard this and every Tuesday morning. 

The criminal and constitutional law professors captivate our minds and cajole a  gasp as we delight in their introductory segment when they “Tell Us What They Really Think” followed by the impact the Constitution has on our present day.

SPECIAL NOTE: “The views expressed by Professors Swartz and Beery are their own and are not necessarily the views of the Administration of WMU Cooley Law School or its faculty as a whole.” Listen from 10-11am.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor follows thereafter presenting the latest news and concerns on the international stage with commensurate analysis. Listen from 11am-12Noon

