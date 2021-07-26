“The Constitution Today with WMU-Cooley Law Professors Brendan Beery and Jeff Swartz” open the broadcast “Telling Us What They Really Think”, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, July 27, 2021 – 10am-12Noon.

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic

The CALL-IN NUMBER aid 347-205-9201

Listen to the broadcast via the following hyperlink: The broadcast is heard by way of the following hyperlink … http://tobtr.com/s/11967899

TAMPA, FL and YONKERS, NY —July 27, 2021 — “The Constitution Today” broadcast with Professors Jeffrey D. Swartz, Constitutional and Criminal Law, and Brendan Beery, Constitutional Law at WMU-Cooley Law School’s Tampa, Florida campus, are heard this and every Tuesday morning from 10-11am Eastern Time Zone.

The criminal and constitutional law professors captivate our minds and cajole a gasp as we delight in their introductory segment when they “Tell Us What They Really Think” followed by the impact the Constitution has on our present day.

SPECIAL NOTE: “The views expressed by Professors Swartz and Beery are their own and are not necessarily the views of the Administration of WMU Cooley Law School or its faculty as a whole.”

Listen from 10-11am.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor follows thereafter presenting the latest news and concerns on the hyperlocal market and the international stage with commensurate analysis.

Listen from 11am-12Noon