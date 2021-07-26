“The Constitution Today with WMU-Cooley Law Professors Brendan Beery and Jeff Swartz” open the broadcast “Telling Us What They Really Think”, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, July 27, 2021 – 10am-12Noon.

eHezi Florida, Governance, History, Law, National, People, Political Analysis, Politics Leave a Comment

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic

The CALL-IN NUMBER aid 347-205-9201

Listen to the broadcast via the following hyperlink: The broadcast is heard by way of the following hyperlink … http://tobtr.com/s/11967899

                        The. U.S. Constitution

Professor Brendan T. Beery has appeared on scores of television and radio interviews and has been quoted in international, national, and local media outlets, including Salon.com, The Hill, Law360, The Washington Examiner, U.S. News & World Report, Talking Points Memo, and the Westchester On the Level radio broadcast “The Constitution”. His op-ed pieces have appeared in the Detroit Free Press, the Lansing State Journal, and Attorney at Law Magazine,

Jeffrey D. Swartz Professor Swartz has participated in appeals and oral argument before the Ohio Supreme Court and the Florida Supreme Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, and the First, Fourth and Third District Courts of Appeal of Florida.
While serving as a county court judge, Swartz served as a member of the faculty of the Conference of County Court Judges, as well as for the faculty of the College of Advanced Judicial Studies. He also served three terms as a member and chair of the Florida Supreme Court Judicial Ethics Advisory Committee.
At WMU-Cooley, Professor Swartz teaches Criminal Law and Criminal Procedure.
He is heard every Tuesday on the Westchester On the Level broadcast: “The Constitution”.

TAMPA, FL and YONKERS, NY —July 27, 2021 — “The Constitution Today”   broadcast with Professors Jeffrey D. Swartz, Constitutional and Criminal Law, and Brendan Beery, Constitutional  Law at WMU-Cooley Law School’s Tampa, Florida campus, are heard this and every Tuesday morning from 10-11am Eastern Time Zone. 

The criminal and constitutional law professors captivate our minds and cajole a  gasp as we delight in their introductory segment when they “Tell Us What They Really Think” followed by the impact the Constitution has on our present day.

SPECIAL NOTE:  “The views expressed by Professors Swartz and Beery are their own and are not necessarily the views of the Administration of WMU Cooley Law School or its faculty as a whole.”
Listen from 10-11am.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor follows thereafter presenting the latest news and concerns on the hyperlocal market and the international stage with commensurate analysis.

Listen from 11am-12Noon

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.