The Swan Song – They’re In the Money Hezitorial

UPDATE HEREIN*

Instead of 4, those in the money are now down to 3. The $80,000 disbursement will be allocated with two people getting $25,000 each and the third person getting $30,000.

YONKERS, NY — July 17, 2021 — Lame duck Yonkers City Council President Mike Khader, Esq., is seriously engaged in giving his present staff, perhaps three or four, a $20,000 bonus each. The funds are part of the City Council President’s pre-approved allotment of funds.

The disturbing aspect of Mr. Khader’s swan song to his staff is that due to disparate circumstance his largesse is not intended to be diminished on his whim. The funds are allocated and set. Should there be circumstances that no longer burden the function of the City Council President’s office he is not afforded de facto permission to diminish those funds which should rightfully be part of the incoming, albeit still un-elected contender. The funds are pre-approved allocations that are taxpayer’s funds and not pre-approved to be disbursed as a bonus to any recipient. After all, the staff people are hired for a set yearly salary. There is no need to give a $20,000 bonus to each yet to be named.

The $80,000 is intended to be disbursed among Mr. Khader’s present staff. Such conduct by Mr. Khader seems unconscionable. Were Mr. Khader re-elected, he would beget those funds moved for use into his next term in office. His exit will be in December 2021.

The two candidates vying to become the next City Council President are Lakisha Collins-Bellamy (Democrat) or Ron Matten (Republican).

Perhaps Yonkers Inspector General Liam McLaughlin, Esq., could rule on the legality of such conduct, and opine if this prospect can be disallowed publicly?

* Updated posted on July 18, 2021.