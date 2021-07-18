The Swan Song – They’re In the Money Hezitorial
UPDATE HEREIN*
Instead of 4, those in the money are now down to 3. The $80,000 disbursement will be allocated with two people getting $25,000 each and the third person getting $30,000.
YONKERS, NY — July 17, 2021 — Lame duck Yonkers City Council President Mike Khader, Esq., is seriously engaged in giving his present staff, perhaps three or four, a $20,000 bonus each. The funds are part of the City Council President’s pre-approved allotment of funds.
The disturbing aspect of Mr. Khader’s swan song to his staff is that due to disparate circumstance his largesse is not intended to be diminished on his whim. The funds are allocated and set. Should there be circumstances that no longer burden the function of the City Council President’s office he is not afforded de facto permission to diminish those funds which should rightfully be part of the incoming, albeit still un-elected contender. The funds are pre-approved allocations that are taxpayer’s funds and not pre-approved to be disbursed as a bonus to any recipient. After all, the staff people are hired for a set yearly salary. There is no need to give a $20,000 bonus to each yet to be named.
The $80,000 is intended to be disbursed among Mr. Khader’s present staff. Such conduct by Mr. Khader seems unconscionable. Were Mr. Khader re-elected, he would beget those funds moved for use into his next term in office. His exit will be in December 2021.
The two candidates vying to become the next City Council President are Lakisha Collins-Bellamy (Democrat) or Ron Matten (Republican).
Perhaps Yonkers Inspector General Liam McLaughlin, Esq., could rule on the legality of such conduct, and opine if this prospect can be disallowed publicly?
* Updated posted on July 18, 2021.
I’m not sure if this is even legal
To disburse this large amount of taxpayers money for no justification can’t be right
Has this been approved?
The funds are in and under Yonkers City Council President Khader’s budget allotment. He is authorized to spend it. I find it irrational to appreciate that the intent for those funds is, or ever was to be spent as bonuses. The funds are not for the pleasure of Mike Khader. instead it is intended for the capacity of the oFfIce of the City Council President to function. The three people who are the intended beneficiaries were hired for a specific salary sum. It seems that Mr. Khader is spending taxpayer money to dismiss the financial capacity of his successor to his one term in office. He is defined as a lame duck. The expenditure by him for whatever rationale he has devised is inappropriate. It is an insult to the Yonkers taxpayer. Kindly, Hezi
Mike is also looking to sue.
Hope he wins big!
On what basis is he going to sue?
This is going to be a great mail piece
“Khader Screws Taxpayers on his way out “
This is crazy who gives 80k in taxpayer monies for 5 months
If this is true, it warrants immediate investigation .
How is such blatant and reckless spending of our hard-earned tax dollars permissible?
What justifies these outrageous bonuses?
Who has oversight? Is this business as usual in City Hall?
In a previous post someone wrote khader protects taxpayers Now that’s another Lie.
What he’s doing is screwing taxpayers on his way out !!!!
Giving big raises 80k as you we’re just kicked out of office is DISGUSTING
Taxpayers need to put a stop to this.
What idiot gives 80k in raises with 5 months in office????
Can he legally give 80k in taxpayers bonuses?
He’s technically out of office.
This guy needs to just go away at this point.
Oh yes. I’m sure that’s why Hezi did it. After all, Mike khader is so popular. I mean he received 2k votes city wide. Jajajajaja
Lata khader
Your gonna love Collins Bellamy
What are the bonuses for if he lost ?