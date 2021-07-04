Tim Idoni Wins Democratic Primary for Westchester County Clerk

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — July 3, 2021 — We are happy to share with you that Tim Idoni is the declared winner in the Democratic Primary for Westchester County Clerk.

Over the past 11 days, the Idoni campaign has worked to make sure that every properly cast vote was counted. The canvass of all the absentee ballots concluded this morning.

Tim Idoni received 51% of the 34,099 ballots cast, the total in Early Voting, on Primary Day and of absentee ballots. (For more information, please visit Westchester County Board of Election.)

County Clerk Idoni is extremely grateful to all of you for the important role you played in making this happen.

Voters know that Tim Idoni has been a stellar county clerk and that Westchester is better for having him in office. This is, indeed, an office in which experience matters.

“I am humbled, grateful, and proud of the support from my fellow Democrats,” stated County Clerk Tim Idoni “My entire career has been based around government, from being a city manager to my serving as mayor and now as County Clerk, I have always done my best to help the people I am tasked to represent. Thank you for your confidence.”

See you in November!

