Vaccinated Assemblyman Sayegh in Quarantine After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Urges Hesitant New Yorkers to Get Vaccinated

YONKERS, NY – July 31, 2021 — New York State Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (D-Yonkers-AD-90) says he is in good spirits while under a seven-day quarantine after he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I was surprised. I was really shocked. Here I am, I am vaccinated, and I got COVID-19,” Sayegh said. Sayegh received the Moderna vaccine in February but said he is regularly tested as a precaution to protect his family and friends, Assembly staff, and constituents he meets. He was tested for COVID after feeling a little under the weather and received a result he was not expecting, he tested positive. “This is something that for me was a wakeup call that you can never feel there are enough safeguards,” Sayegh said.

He is going public with his story, hoping it will encourage more hesitant New Yorkers to realize the COVID-19 Delta variant is, as reported by the CDC, far more contagious than earlier strains of the virus, and a serious health threat to those not vaccinated.

Assemblyman Nader Sayegh has been urging Yonkers residents to get vaccinated since last February, and cheered the opening of the NY State Mass Vaccination Clinic at the Yonkers Armory on March 3. Still, 44 percent of Yonkers residents are not vaccinated.

###

SOURCE: Kerry Donovan, Communications for Assemblyman Dr. Nader Sayegh, Esq.