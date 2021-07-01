BEDFORD HILLS, NY — July 1, 2021 — We are on our way to the beaches of old Cape Cod for our annual family vacation. Six feet away from sunburn, soggy clothes, and sandy sandwiches, can’t wait … if I’m not eaten by a whale, please enjoy this week’s “Vacation is all I ever wanted” edition of “News & Notes.”

I always feel a bit classier when I mention an event at Caramoor, so on July 8 at 7 p.m., Caramoor welcomes renowned master of the Indian sarod Maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Ayaan Ali Bangash and Amaan Ali Bangash, along with American classical guitarist Sharon Isbin, who has been hailed as “the pre-eminent guitarist of our time” by “Boston Magazine.” Together they bring “Strings for Peace” to Caramoor in the spirit of sharing the great unique treasures of their own musical traditions while also finding common ground in Ragas and Medieval modes.

Our friends at the Community Center of Northern Westchester are currently supporting 528 babies and toddlers by offering diapers, wipes, baby food and formula. These baby items are among the most expensive for families to purchase and yet without diapers, young children cannot attend daycare which prevents parents from going to work. This problem, known as the “Diaper Gap,” impacts 1 in 3 low-income families. Please help the Center reduce stress among families by providing for the basic needs of their youngest and most vulnerable family members by supporting the “Moms For Moms Drive”.

The Bedford Hills Free Library and the Town Recreation & Parks have collaborated to present a fun way to read a picture book while walking in the park. The installation will be a regular fixture in the park and is accessible to visitors anytime during park hours. Different stories will be presented regularly to reflect changing seasons and themes. A Story Walk combines early literacy and family engagement with fresh air and outdoor activity. Picture book pages are displayed on posts that begin near the playground and are spaced along the path that winds behind Lake Marie.

A congratulations shout out to our neighbor and friend Rob Labritz of GlenArbor Golf Club in Bedford Hills as he won this year’s Met Professional Championship for the fourth time in his career, way to go Rob!

You know you do learn something new every day, I never knew what a Cladogram was until I got to mention this competition on Sunday July 11 at 10 a.m. the Katonah Museum of Art will hold their “Second Cladogram: A International Juried Biennial,” juried by Yasmeen Siddiqui, bringing together artists working in written and visual media. A cladogram is a branching diagram that shows relationships among different species and their history of evolution. The museum with this Cladogram presents a broad range of contemporary work created by artists based locally, regionally, and from 21 countries around the world, in an effort to build networks of artists internationally. Awards will be granted to the top three submissions.

I hope everyone has a safe and fun Fourth of July, Happy Birthday America, let’s wave our flags in salute to our wonderful country.