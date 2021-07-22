Westchester County Offers Free Back to School Vaccine Clinics in White Plains, NY and Yonkers, NY

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — July 22, 2021 — The Westchester County Department of Health will now book appointments for its free back-to-school vaccine clinics in Yonkers on Mondays and Thursdays from July 26 through the end of August and on Friday in White Plains from July 23 through the end of August for children to have the vaccines they need for school.

All children who do not have their required immunizations must have their first dose of vaccinations within 14 days from the first day of school. This requirement follows legislation enacted in 2019 that removed non-medical exemptions for children in public, private or parochial school through 12th grade as well as childcare programs. Parents and guardians of these children must show that they have made appointments for all required follow-up doses within 30 days of the start of school.

The County Health Department can help. Families with no insurance, ChildHealth Plus or Medicaid, should call the County Health Department to schedule an appointment for vaccines at no charge. Call (914) 995-5800 to find out if you qualify and to make an appointment for these Back to School clinics:

At the County Health Department, 20 S. Broadway, 2nd floor in Yonkers:

Mondays, July 26 th through August 30 th , from 4pm to 7 pm

through August 30 , from 4pm to 7 pm Thursdays, July 29th through August 26th from 4pm to 7 pm

At the County Health Department, 134 Court Street in White Plains:

Anyone who would like a COVID-19 vaccine is welcome to come to these clinics with no appointment during these times

The Westchester County Department of Health provides free immunizations by appointment to eligible children and students of all ages who are uninsured or whose insurance does not cover vaccines.

Ask your healthcare provider which vaccines your children need. all 7th and 12th graders must get the meningococcal vaccine, and all students must be vaccinated against Whooping Cough, Measles, and Mumps.

Health Navigators available through the Health Department can help families and individuals sign up for the health insurance they need. Those without a regular doctor can learn where to go for ongoing primary care. For more information, call (914) 995-6350.