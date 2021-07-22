YONKERS, NY — July 22, 2021 — Yonkers City a council Majority Leader Corazon Pineda-Isaac advises, “Our next Food Distribution will be this Saturday, July 24, at 11am. We expect to have a lot of food, so come prepared with grocery bags to take everything home. The Food Distribution will take place at Chicken Island, on the corner of New Main Street and Nepperhan Avenue. Through events like these, as well as your turnout, we can help combat food insecurity in our community! I can’t wait to see you all there!”
Yonkers City Council Majority Leader Corazon Pineda-Isaac Food Distribution Will take Place at Chicken Island on Saturday, July 24th at 11am
Best regards,
Hon. Corazon Pineda-Isaac
Tel: (914) 377-6312
Yonkers City Council | 40 S. Broadway, Suite 414
# # #