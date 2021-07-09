Yonkers Joint Schools Construction Board TomMeet at the Mayor’s Conference Room – Tuesday, July 13, 2021 @ 1pm at Mayor’s Conference Room

NOTICE BOARD MEETING

YONKERS, NY — July 9, 2021 — A board meeting of the YONKERS JOINT SCHOOLS CONSTRUCTION BOARD will be held TUESDAY, JULY 13, 2021 at 1:00 PM in the MAYOR’S CONFERENCE ROOM located at CITY HALL, 40 SOUTH BROADWAY, 2nd FLOOR, YONKERS, NY.

For additional information, please contact Marlyn Anderson at marlyn.anderson@yonkersny.gov or visit https://www.yonkersny.gov/government/boards-commissions/boards-commissions-n-z/yonkers-joint-schools-construction-board/notices.

# # #

YONKERS JOINT SCHOOLS CONSTRUCTION BOARD

Mission Statement

The Yonkers Joint Schools Construction Board (“YJSCB”) was established and operates pursuant to Chapter 355 of the Laws of the State of New York 2016, which was enacted on September 29, 2016 and is known as the Yonkers City School District Joint Schools Construction and Modernization Act (the “Act”)

The mission of the YJSCB is to accomplish the purposes set forth in the Act, which include the creation of new school facilities and modernization of existing school facilities in Yonkers in order to meet the needs of the City’s school children.

# # # # #

SOURCE: Frank Badalato, Esq., Associate Corporation Counsel, City of Yonkers, NY