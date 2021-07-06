The Hezitorial on Yonkers Politics

YONKERS, NY — July 6, 2021 — The Primary Elections have only within the past few days been verified, even though some lawsuits of alleged impropriety will keep some contested election results so close, they will eventually move toward the court system for resolution. For those contests not even close in outcome, the derivative is relief, adulation, albeit a short-lived respite. For those who did not cross the finish line with a plurality there is a feeling of defeat, introspection, and possibly resolution to dust off the loss and resolve to sustain and maintain the desire to serve the public interest for a second opportunity to serve.

It is a gut wrenching review that can foment denial, recognition of a deficiency in concepts not expressed well enough to connect to the intended constituents. It may also be a recognition that the financial wherewithal to launch a credible campaign was unmet or that despite the financial capacity proved to be better than expected and thereby reinvigorating and causing one to double down in their effort the next time.

Another issue, too often not recognized for its importance and efficacy is that of personal relationships. The core of every political candidacy may have been lackluster and/or taken for granted rather than engaged with greater interest and concern for self, rather than for and those to which one aspires to serve. Politics is often defined as a blood sport for the vanquished, the death knell when engagement for those one should like to serve are taken for granted, or are dismissed for a lack of social etiquette, humility, sensibilities, and even acumen. Politicians too often have not taken for granted that they do not lead the constituents they intend to serve but are rather the followers of those whom they desire to serve. For those vying to serve, even though they see themselves as leaders, they must learn to transition into followers with humility lest they falter into oblivion. They must learn to translate their personal experiences, education, knowledge and compassion to eclipse the issues the constituents find derogatory, or dismissive of them.

Politics is difficult to subdue because we each come from unique, disparate, and cultural backgrounds. While we espouse differences, and many are credible, there are needs, as visceral as the air we breathe. They are pride in our background, a desire to be part of society, respected, and given opportunity. Then there is the respect for family, history, children, and relationships, personal and carnal relations. We are each informed by differing stimuli. Whether it is faith, social standing, education, employment, cultural background, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, among a panoply of other concerns that define us, the ingredient too often missing in understanding and appreciating those one intends to serve are candidates’ lack of compassion and interest from whom they beseech support. Without compassion, candidates are prone to be bereft of wisdom and thereby solution(s).

A politicians work is grueling work and not always respected. Politics is infused with given rules and regulations to which some are aware, others not. No matter the circumstance, each must quickly gravitate toward knowing or they will be vanquished to the forlorn scrap heap by the next election cycle.

Respect of self, begets respect from the electorate. A failure to abide by personal ethical standards whether of yore or newly recognized must be inculcated in ones heart and soul. The constant in politics is the ever changing fluidity that can embellish our purpose or diminish its outcome. It is a trying and exacting balancing act that demands self-awareness and a supportive social structure.

Politicians and the people they represent must engage in honest, intimate discussion with the intent to find solution and thereby resolution and not as a vehicle to appease.

Part 2, entitled “Yonkers Politics: Past, Present, and Future by Hezi Aris” will unfurl on July 13, 2021. Part 3, entitled “Yonkers Politics: Preparing for Yonkers Future By Hezi Aris” will unfurl on July 20, 2021.

SPECIAL NOTE: Yonkers will be reading and commenting. Please share your thoughts and insights. Each is pertinent, each is welcome. Be exact and thoughtful in your writing. This discussion is about our past, our present, and our future; because we all matter. This is after all where we live, work, and play!