YONKERS, NY —July 13, 2021 — There have been many catalysts that guided Yonkers to the present. The history of Yonkers past, as in every society, has molded Yonkersites into the present willingly or reluctantly. Tracing the past seems to glaze over most people’s eyes not so much because there is no interest, but because it has not been respected with the reverence it deserve. Because this is not a history lesson, we engage in only looking at the past 75 years, only three generations.

Governance in place after the victories of World War II was predominately white with an Black minority. An infusion of people from war-torn Europe emigrated to the United States.with a significant. Polish, Russian, Italian, Jewish. South Americans, Caribbean, and Middle Easterners came in droves. they struggled to feed themselves, their children. The houses of worship, no matter the denomination, kept the communities together, assisting the integration, building a society that stressed education and thereby advancement.

Just as strides of advancements were being made, the desegregation case would come to undermine Yonkers, literally sharing it to the core; so much so, that to this day, Yonkers struggles to get beyond its past. The desegregation came became a catalyst that changed the body politics of Yonkers as the entrenched politicians struggles with the changing attitudes and demeanor of the residents of the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, and 1980’s became part of the exodus. Some of the original settlers remained, others struggled as a change in less expensive manufacturing facilities undermined the financial capacity of the Yonkers. A struggle that has only of late become less onerous as development makes an ever greater impact on the financial health of the fourth largest city in New York State. Many departed Yonkers for one reason or another. COVID-19 and it’s mutating variants has seen loss of life and caused much anguish as employment opportunities were diminished exponentially, a new exodus caused people to invest in the northern part of Westchester County and even counties further north.

The infusion of federal funding is likely to bring Yonkers toward greater prospects for its citizenry and future economic growth.

A tapestry of plight, success, new challenges, a pandemic, and now traversing to build anew once again.

Sensibilities and circumstances have changed to one extent or another; they forecast a future to captivate the City of Yonkers.

The killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN transformed people’s recognition of a reality spoken in hushed tones until it could not continue any longer. Bias, bigotry, lack of opportunity, lack of a living wage, homelessness, among other ills have again brought the “haves” and the “have not” into a battle of dominance. That battle has begun in earnest. it is a battle that will be won by future elections.

Yonkers most recent elections prove some most important issues. Integrity, respect, compassion, experience, and knowledge matter. Past and future voters matter. While diatribes and allegations have been strewn about in media and social media alike, the assertions espoused are too often found in the realm of hearsay and nit often enough provable. They are instead a stop as aspersions to malign an adversary years after the fact.

Is Yonkers no longer in fear of ascribing their name to an assertion or are they only comfortable in stating what they state anonymously because they are still in fear of retribution and thereby, they have no outlet to infuse their position with proof and validity. Such needs require a vibrant media unencumbered by ethical deficiencies and willing, with proof at hand to fight for and on behalf of the people they inform.

What happened 30 or 40 years ago has relevance, but only as a prelude to the continuing lies and deceits that continue at present. There is however one solution, and only one. It takes education, engagement, honesty, and pro a label facts, and works when every potential voter knows what has happened, why it matters, and learns that a solution exists.

All the elements are simple and succinct. Politics has learned the process very well. perhaps the public is starting to get it too.

Voters have been undermined in Yonkers for many years. Politricks have maintained the most important element not readily recognized in Yonkers. The voters, particularly the ones employed either by the City of Yonkers [CoY) in the offices of government or the Yonkers Board of Education (YBoE) have been subliminally undermining the election process by their numbers, eclipsing the general electorate who do not work for Yonkers City Hall (CoY) or the Yonkers Board of Education (YBoE).

Let us review the numbers because numbers don’t lie. There are approximately 5,000 employee who either work for CoY or YBoE. Whether gay, straight, trans-gendered, or questioning they are married or have a partner. The spouse or partner of a YBoE or CoY employee is in most circumstances going to cast their vote for their spouse/partner/friend/associate by voting for them through the only surrogate that represents those employees. That person is the Mayor of the City of Yonkers. . Those 5,000 employees have now doubled to 10,000 total votes in support of that one employee. Because Yonkers is an older community of residents, easily counted to be 50-plus in age, whether straight or gay, whether having raised a brood of two or more children sexually in marriage, or within the family structure by adoption, that child is certain to be of voting age will cast their vote via the only surrogate that will maintain that employee, that is the Mayor of Yonkers. We ow hav 5,000 employees, who will vote for themselves and the mayor, 5,000 more who will also vote for their partner by voting for the mayor, and an additional 5,000 more who are the adult children of this employee by voting for the mayor. We have now learned that 5,000 employees can muster a total of 15,000 votes in total. This dynamic has worked for every Yonkers mayor who has run for two terms. The outlier to date has been Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano who asked he Yonkers City Council to permit him to run for a third term, as had been the case with New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg who asked the New York City Council to extend the two term time in office for a third four-years term. Mimicry is the kindest form of flattery and Mayor Mike Spano beseeched the Yonkers City Council to do likewise. They did despite the Yonkers City Charter only permitting a maximum of two, four years terms, not three 4-year terms. Many people wanted Mayor Mike Spano to get a third 4-years term extolling his proficiency at the political helm. The group that believed it was unnecessary to continue with Mayor Mike Spano lost. Mayor Mike Spano won a third term handsomely.

Now, only days after the Primary Election ballots have been decided, and the General Election pitting Democrats and Republicans against each other in some cases, while races that have been won in the Primary Election challenge face no challenger whatsoever. The General Election will be held 4 months from now, that is, in November 2021.

Which begs the question, will Mayor Mike Spano seek a fourth, 4-year term in November 2022?

Part 3, entitled "Yonkers Politics: Preparing for Yonkers Future By Hezi Aris" will unfurl on July 20, 2021.

