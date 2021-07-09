Yonkers Teen Pleads Guilty to Murder of High School Student

WHITE PLAINS, NY — July 9, 2021 — A Yonkers teenager pled guilty on July 8, 2021 to Murder in the Second Degree for the killing of 18-year-old Marilyn Cotto-Montanez as she walked down Morningside Avenue with her nine-year-old sister, District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced. Jamir Thompson, who was 15 at the time of the incident, was firing the gun at another male, but instead shot Ms. Cotto-Montanez, an innocent bystander, in the head.

“One young life was tragically lost and another young life was forever changed on this terrible day,” Rocah said. “We will hold accountable those who commit acts of violence and continue to work on the scourge of illegal guns in our communities and fight to keep them out of the hands of young people.”

Thompson, now 17, was prosecuted as a Juvenile Offender. He is remanded pending sentencing which is scheduled for September 2, 2021 and faces a sentencing range of nine years to life.

Westchester Family Court Judge Helen Blackwood presided over the plea in the Youth Part.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Bureau Chief Daniel Flecha and Assistant District Attorney Catalina Blanco Buitrago.

###

SOURCE: Jess Vecchiarelli | Director of Communications | Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah