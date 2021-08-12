AARP and PULP Applaud Public Service Commission for Expanding the Low-Income Energy Affordability Program

Benefits will reach nearly 100,000 new low-income households before heating season begins

ALBANY— AARP New York and the Public Utility Law Project (“PULP”) today applauded the New York Public Service Commission (“PSC”) for expanding the State’s historic low-income energy bill discount program administered by the major electric and gas utilities. The order follows an emergency petition filed by AARP and PULP last month which urged emergency relief for the millions of New York consumers struggling to afford their utility bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A statement from the organizations follows:

“The job losses, health battles and hospital bills of the last 18 months will be felt long after COVID-19 is under control. The Commission’s timely decision to expand energy bill discounts will ease the economic hardship and financial anxieties felt by nearly 100,000 additional households in advance of the heating season.

“Expanding the Energy Affordability Program will help lower the cost of electric and gas service for the 1.2 million households that currently struggle with utility arrears throughout New York State.

“AARP and PULP look forward to reviewing the PSC’s formal decisions from today’s meeting on the Low-Income Affordability (14-M-0565) and COVID-19 (20-M-0266) proceedings.”

SOURCES: Jordan McNerney on behalf of AARP | Richard Berkley on behalf of PULP.