NEW YORK, NY — August 26, 2021 — I know. Strategy is everything. Without weighing all the consequences, without planning a long range game, we end up in Kabul as it is today, on 8/26/21. And yet: ISIS-K is also fighting with the Taliban. I say: Get ‘em both. This cannot stand. They have just killed the bravest of our soldiers who were engaged in a humanitarian rescue mission.

Do not believe the Taliban promises about being a kinder, gentler organization. They have been terrorizing people all across the country and beating and whipping people as they tried to escape.

It’s Biden’s war now. He has shamed and dishonored our country in a breathtaking way. He brought it on himself, on our NATO allies, and on all the Afghans who came to believe in Western post-Enlightenment values. Biden shut the airports down and left military equipment behind before the very last soldier, the very last Afghan ally, dissident, gay, feminist were safely—very safely out.

Biden (his character, his flaws, his stubbornness), his administration, and whoever is pulling their strings are to blame.

This cannot stand.

# # #

The dramatic, riveting, and timely tale of how one woman’s harrowing ordeal in a harem in Afghanistan shaped her into a modern feminist leader and life-long defender of human rights. Eighteen years old and in love, Phyllis Chesler, a Jewish-American girl from Brooklyn, embarked on a passionate love affair with a glamorous foreign student, which led Chesler to her destiny and nearly to her death in Kabul —and to a journey which has lasted for more than half a century. Upon arrival, Afghan authorities seized her American passport, and Chesler found herself trapped as the property of her husband’s polygamous family, without an ally and without any rights. Despite her seclusion, her mother-in-law’s campaign to convert her from Judaism to Islam, and her husband’s wish to permanently tie her to the country through childbirth, she escaped. Yet these lovers, a Muslim and a Jew, have remained connected ever since.

Chesler draws upon personal diaries, correspondence, memories, and research in this vivid and eye-opening account of what she learned about central Asia and the nature of gender apartheid. Though she nearly died in Afghanistan, Phyllis nostalgically recreates this beautiful, ancient, and exotic culture and country, including its Buddhist and Jewish history. An American Bride in Kabul is the story of how a naïve American girl learned to see the world through eastern as well as western eyes. She re-creates a time gone by, a place that is no more, and shares the way in which Chesler turned adversity into a passion for freedom and women’s rights.

This is a psychological adventure story and constitutes another kind of travel literature. What Chesler learned about Afghan and Islamic culture will help us understand many of the global challenges of the 21st century—including fundamentalist misogyny, religious intolerance, terrorism, the fate of progressives, and cultural misunderstandings.

# # #

Phyllis Chesler is the author of 18 books, including “An American Bride in Kabul” and “A Politically Incorrect Feminist.”She is also a 2013 recipient of the National Jewish Book Award, and a Ginsburg-Ingerman Fellow at the Middle East.