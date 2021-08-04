Assemblyman Sayegh Calls on Governor Cuomo to Resign for the Good of the State

YONKERS, NY — August 4, 2021 — As the father of five daughters, I find the revelations in Attorney General Letitia James investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against the Governor credible and deeply disturbing. While the Governor has provided leadership in rebuilding our state’s infrastructure and combating COVID-19, there is no place in our State for the behavior detailed at length in the Attorney General’s report.

I have complete confidence in Judiciary Committee Chair Charles D. Lavine and committee members to fulfill the Assembly’s Constitutional duties in the impeachment process and I am prepared to support their recommendation.

However, I believe the important work of the State in managing a pandemic, helping residents in arrears, helping small businesses recover and creating jobs for working families will suffer during the distraction of impeachment proceedings.

Therefore, while it saddens me, I must ask the Governor, in the interest of our State, to resign his office.

SOURCE: Assemblyman Nader Sayegh’s Communications Director Kerry Donovan