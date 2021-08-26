At Least 60 Killed / 14 U.S. Troops Killed / 140 Wounded Among 4 Kabul Blasts

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN — August 26, 2021 — The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) was advised that a senior Heath official had informed the international radio broadcaster that at least 60 people were killed, 12 U.S. Military and 15 U.S. Military personnel wounded, and 140 others wounded by four separate explosions that rocked in the vicinity of Kabul Airport.
The update as summarized by the BBC is as follows:
- There have been twin bomb attacks at Kabul airport targeting people desperate to flee the country after the Taliban takeover
- Explosions took place outside the Abbey Gate – where US and British forces have been stationed – and at a nearby hotel
- A senior Kabul health official told the BBC more than 60 people had died and more than 140 people were injured
- A number of US service personnel – US media have confirmed 12 U.S, Troops have been killed
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the attack is “despicable” but it will not interrupt the UK’s operation
- The attack came after warnings there could be militant attacks, as nations evacuate people ahead of an August 31st deadline
- Canada has joined several European nations in wrapping up evacuation operations
- Huge crowds of people have also built up at Afghanistan’s border with Pakistan as people try to flee Taliban rule
Let’s answer a simple questionnaire , multiple choice.If you are withdrawing from a country in which you have been fighting in and the enemy is closing in. The people who leave first are A – American citizens,B- people who helped you fight a war and translators who helped you speak to people or C-your military. If you answered C you are on the same intelligence level of your President. The most experience president of foreign policy in American history. The president who always showed vision and intelligent decisions. God bless our military, soldiers and their families, who lost love one’s in this coward terrorist attack on our heroes. They were there not to fight but in a humanitarian situation. They lost there life’s protecting people so they can have a better life. President Biden continues to be consistent, he always has the ability to “f” up things, today it cost the life of our heroes 🙏 Michael Starro