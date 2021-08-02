Budget & Finance Committee Meeting Scheduled for August 3, 2021 at 10 am

YONKERS, NY — August 2, 2021 — Please be advised that a Budget & Finance Committee Meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the Council Chambers, Yonkers City Hall, 4th floor

Agenda

1. Ordinance authorizing the transactions and execution and delivery of certain documents contemplated in connection with the issuance of YIDA School facility revenue bonds (new community school project) at the request of the YHSCB to finance a portion of the costs of the Yonkers Schools Construction and modernization plan (positive &negative fiscal impact).

2. Any additional items that may properly come before this committee.

SOURCE: Mike Ramondelli | Yonkers City Clerk’s Office | Deputy City Clerk.