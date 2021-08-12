City of Yonkers Parks Department Invests in Water Drainage and Site Improvements at Hugh F. Redmond, Jr. Park (Cook Field)

YONKERS, NY – August 12, 2021 – City of Yonkers Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation Commissioner Steve Sansone today announced that the City of Yonkers Parks Department has invested nearly $6 million in Hugh F. Redmond Jr. Memorial Park (Cook Field) located at Cook Avenue between Osmun Place & Rumsey Avenue to improve the park’s drainage, uplifting the overall experience at one of the city’s highly frequented parks. The project began at the beginning of this week and is expected to be completed in August 2022.

“We remain committed to protecting and reinvesting in our neighborhood parks, said Yonkers Parks Commissioner Steve Sansone. “Improving the overall appearance and drainage at Redmond Park will allow for improved field conditions so the community can take full advantage of this neighborhood park year-round. The long-awaited planned improvements will be worthwhile in the long run. In the meantime, enjoy any of our over 70 parks and playgrounds throughout Yonkers.

“As part of the Hugh F. Redmond Jr. Memorial Park Drainage & Site Improvement, the scope of the work includes:

– Amending the existing soil profile to a depth of 2 feet to drain after a rainstorm

– Install an extensive below-ground drainage system under the playing fields

– Install an extensive irrigation system in the playing fields

– Replace and upgrade the underground electrical service to the recently constructed restroom facility and pavilion

– Construct new soccer, little league, and softball fields with new goals, bases, fencing, players benches, and backstops

Once completed, Hugh F. Redmond Jr. Memorial Park will serve as a premier neighborhood park well-equipped to handle the needs of local recreational teams and will help have games return to play sooner after rainstorms.

While construction is scheduled through August 2022, residents are encouraged to visit one of the City of Yonkers’ 70+ other parks. Visit www.yonkersny.gov/parklocations for a complete list of all the city’s parks.

# # #

SOURCE: Akeem Jamal | Deputy Communications Director | Office of the Mayor