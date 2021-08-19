Dr. Nader Sayegh, Esq., NYS Assemblyman (Yonkers-AD-90), Richard Thomas, Former Mount Vernon Mayor, and Hezi Aris, Mount Vernon Tribune / Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Friday, August 20, 2021 from 10am-12Noon

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

MOUNT VERNON, NY and YONKERS, NY — August 20, 2021 — Dr. Nader Sayegh, Esq., New York State Assemblyman representing AD-90-Yonkers speaks to a panoply of issues comprised of hyperlocal, State, and International concerns. Tune in from 10-11am.

Richard Thomas, former Mount Vernon Mayor speaks to issues specific to The City of Mount Vernon, NY. From 11am-12Noon

Time permitting, Hezi Aris, Mount Vernon Tribune / Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor speaks to the latest international news with commensurate analysis.