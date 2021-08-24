Flags on All State Buildings to be Lowered to Half-Staff Tomorrow, August 25th for Fallen NYS Police Trooper James J. Monda
By Gov. Kathleen Hochul

ALBANY, NY — August 24, 2025 — “I am devastated by the news of the passing of New York State Police Trooper James J. Monda, an 18-year veteran of the Division who died in the line of duty while on marine detail on the Great Sacandaga Lake Sunday.

American and New York State flags flown at half mast at the New York State Legislature.

Our Troopers serve and protect the citizens of the State and when we lose a member, we lose a piece of the community. I extend prayers and condolences from all New Yorkers to the family, fiancée and friends of Trooper Monda.

I am directing that flags on all State buildings be lowered to half-staff tomorrow through interment on Monday in honor of Trooper Monda. We will never forget his dedicated service to our safety and our State.”

