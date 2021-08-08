Governor Cuomo Updates New York’s on State’s Progress During COVID-19 Pandemic

Tribune Archives Leave a Comment

49,799 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours   

11 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday  

New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo.

NEW YORK, NY — August 7, 2021 — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

“The progress New Yorkers have made has been remarkable – and our comeback is proof of what it means to be ‘New York Tough’,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our fight is not over yet, and the Delta variant remains a threat to all that we have accomplished together. The vaccine is the most effective weapon we have against COVID, so if you still need to get your shot, I urge you to do so quickly at one of our many sites across the state.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 145,813
  • Total Positive – 4,385
  • Percent Positive – 3.01%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.86%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,121 (+71)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 193
  • Patients in ICU – 232 (+19)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 83 (+11)
  • Total Discharges – 187,552 (+134)
  • Deaths – 11
  • Total Deaths – 43,128
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 22,548,493
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 49,799
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 293,689
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 73.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 67.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 76.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 61.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 56.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 63.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 57.6%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, August 4, 2021 Thursday, August 5, 2021 Friday, August 6, 2021
Capital Region 3.83% 3.94% 4.18%
Central New York 3.33% 3.56% 3.64%
Finger Lakes 2.83% 3.10% 3.29%
Long Island 3.37% 3.36% 3.50%
Mid-Hudson 2.75% 2.84% 2.88%
Mohawk Valley 3.02% 3.04% 3.15%
New York City 2.49% 2.52% 2.55%
North Country 2.49% 2.52% 2.86%
Southern Tier 2.25% 2.27% 2.56%
Western New York 3.17% 3.07% 3.10%
Statewide 2.74% 2.79% 2.86%

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.