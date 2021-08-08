Governor Cuomo Updates New York’s on State’s Progress During COVID-19 Pandemic

49,799 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours
11 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday
NEW YORK, NY — August 7, 2021 — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.
“The progress New Yorkers have made has been remarkable – and our comeback is proof of what it means to be ‘New York Tough’,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our fight is not over yet, and the Delta variant remains a threat to all that we have accomplished together. The vaccine is the most effective weapon we have against COVID, so if you still need to get your shot, I urge you to do so quickly at one of our many sites across the state.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 145,813
- Total Positive – 4,385
- Percent Positive – 3.01%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.86%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,121 (+71)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 193
- Patients in ICU – 232 (+19)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 83 (+11)
- Total Discharges – 187,552 (+134)
- Deaths – 11
- Total Deaths – 43,128
- Total vaccine doses administered – 22,548,493
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 49,799
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 293,689
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 73.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 67.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 76.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 61.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 56.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 63.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 57.6%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Wednesday, August 4, 2021
|Thursday, August 5, 2021
|Friday, August 6, 2021
|Capital Region
|3.83%
|3.94%
|4.18%
|Central New York
|3.33%
|3.56%
|3.64%
|Finger Lakes
|2.83%
|3.10%
|3.29%
|Long Island
|3.37%
|3.36%
|3.50%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.75%
|2.84%
|2.88%
|Mohawk Valley
|3.02%
|3.04%
|3.15%
|New York City
|2.49%
|2.52%
|2.55%
|North Country
|2.49%
|2.52%
|2.86%
|Southern Tier
|2.25%
|2.27%
|2.56%
|Western New York
|3.17%
|3.07%
|3.10%
|Statewide
|2.74%
|2.79%
|2.86%