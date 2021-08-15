Governor Cuomo Updates New Yorkers on State’s Progress During COVID-19 Pandemic

46,441 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours 

13 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday 

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19. 

New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo.

ALBANY, NY — August 14, 2021 — “The Delta variant is a very serious threat, especially for people who are still unvaccinated,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve made great progress considering where we were when COVID first ambushed our state, but if we want to defeat this virus, it is imperative that every New Yorker takes the vaccine. Every shot in the arm brings us closer to victory, so if you haven’t yet, I urge you to come to one of our many sites and get vaccinated – for your own safety and for everyone you love.”    

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 152,641
  • Total Positive – 4,474
  • Percent Positive – 2.93%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.09%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,654 (+93)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 295
  • Patients in ICU – 347 (+49)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 132 (+10)
  • Total Discharges – 188,748 (+205)
  • Deaths – 13
  • Total Deaths – 43,229
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 22,858,154
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 46,441
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 309,661
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 74.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 68.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 62.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 56.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 65.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 58.2%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

Region

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Thursday, August 12, 2021

Friday, August 13, 2021

Capital Region

4.37%

4.51%

4.47%

Central New York

4.13%

4.19%

4.34%

Finger Lakes

4.26%

4.25%

4.13%

Long Island

3.65%

3.75%

3.69%

Mid-Hudson

3.06%

3.10%

3.18%

Mohawk Valley

3.90%

3.90%

3.97%

New York City

2.64%

2.65%

2.64%

North Country

3.41%

3.58%

3.80%

Southern Tier

3.50%

3.78%

3.82%

Western New York

3.38%

3.40%

3.22%

Statewide

3.05%

3.10%

3.09%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

Borough in NYC

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Thursday, August 12, 2021

Friday, August 13, 2021

Bronx

2.90%

2.97%

3.04%

Kings

2.62%

2.59%

2.60%

New York

2.13%

2.13%

2.10%

Queens

2.72%

2.77%

2.75%

Richmond

3.66%

3.66%

3.72%

Yesterday, 4,474 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,184,282. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

25,741

71

Allegany

3,621

1

Broome

19,226

46

Cattaraugus

5,885

11

Cayuga

6,616

39

Chautauqua

9,177

15

Chemung

7,985

17

Chenango

3,684

12

Clinton

4,944

8

Columbia

4,197

6

Cortland

4,066

15

Delaware

2,542

12

Dutchess

30,713

89

Erie

92,076

135

Essex

1,679

9

Franklin

2,644

14

Fulton

4,563

19

Genesee

5,513

12

Greene

3,543

4

Hamilton

335

3

Herkimer

5,376

3

Jefferson

6,375

7

Lewis

2,902

7

Livingston

4,607

4

Madison

4,704

10

Monroe

71,476

115

Montgomery

4,397

10

Nassau

191,875

335

Niagara

20,552

23

NYC

985,687

2,152

Oneida

23,241

39

Onondaga

40,520

116

Ontario

7,649

18

Orange

50,334

112

Orleans

3,211

9

Oswego

7,957

24

Otsego

3,617

12

Putnam

10,975

27

Rensselaer

11,793

38

Rockland

48,302

55

Saratoga

16,359

47

Schenectady

13,794

41

Schoharie

1,806

6

Schuyler

1,098

2

Seneca

2,082

5

St. Lawrence

6,944

33

Steuben

7,096

15

Suffolk

208,796

356

Sullivan

6,989

24

Tioga

3,966

8

Tompkins

4,628

15

Ulster

14,506

47

Warren

3,935

10

Washington

3,306

10

Wayne

6,009

12

Westchester

133,813

186

Wyoming

3,649

1

Yates

1,206

2

Yesterday, 13 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,229. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County

New Deaths

Bronx

1

Dutchess

2

Erie

3

New York

3

Niagara

1

Rensselaer

1

Steuben

1

Suffolk

1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 28,510 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 19,824 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 

People with at least one vaccine dose

People with complete vaccine series

Region

Cumulative

Increase over past 24 hours

Cumulative

Increase over past 24 hours

Total

Total

Capital Region

703,507

1,609

651,338

1,531

Central New York

553,236

771

517,175

600

Finger Lakes

712,420

897

669,583

718

Long Island

1,665,786

3,004

1,494,570

2,499

Mid-Hudson

1,324,878

2,149

1,186,568

1,549

Mohawk Valley

274,964

347

255,523

300

New York City

5,876,264

18,032

5,263,529

11,300

North Country

255,669

353

233,232

246

Southern Tier

365,604

444

340,484

337

Western New York

776,385

904

718,441

744

Statewide

12,508,713

28,510

11,330,443

19,824

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

###

SOURCE: New York State | Executive Chamber | Press Office

