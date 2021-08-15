Governor Cuomo Updates New Yorkers on State’s Progress During COVID-19 Pandemic

46,441 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours
13 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.
ALBANY, NY — August 14, 2021 — “The Delta variant is a very serious threat, especially for people who are still unvaccinated,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve made great progress considering where we were when COVID first ambushed our state, but if we want to defeat this virus, it is imperative that every New Yorker takes the vaccine. Every shot in the arm brings us closer to victory, so if you haven’t yet, I urge you to come to one of our many sites and get vaccinated – for your own safety and for everyone you love.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 152,641
- Total Positive – 4,474
- Percent Positive – 2.93%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.09%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,654 (+93)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 295
- Patients in ICU – 347 (+49)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 132 (+10)
- Total Discharges – 188,748 (+205)
- Deaths – 13
- Total Deaths – 43,229
- Total vaccine doses administered – 22,858,154
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 46,441
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 309,661
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 74.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 68.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 62.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 56.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 65.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 58.2%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
|
Thursday, August 12, 2021
|
Friday, August 13, 2021
|
Capital Region
|
4.37%
|
4.51%
|
4.47%
|
Central New York
|
4.13%
|
4.19%
|
4.34%
|
Finger Lakes
|
4.26%
|
4.25%
|
4.13%
|
Long Island
|
3.65%
|
3.75%
|
3.69%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
3.06%
|
3.10%
|
3.18%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
3.90%
|
3.90%
|
3.97%
|
New York City
|
2.64%
|
2.65%
|
2.64%
|
North Country
|
3.41%
|
3.58%
|
3.80%
|
Southern Tier
|
3.50%
|
3.78%
|
3.82%
|
Western New York
|
3.38%
|
3.40%
|
3.22%
|
Statewide
|
3.05%
|
3.10%
|
3.09%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
|
Thursday, August 12, 2021
|
Friday, August 13, 2021
|
Bronx
|
2.90%
|
2.97%
|
3.04%
|
Kings
|
2.62%
|
2.59%
|
2.60%
|
New York
|
2.13%
|
2.13%
|
2.10%
|
Queens
|
2.72%
|
2.77%
|
2.75%
|
Richmond
|
3.66%
|
3.66%
|
3.72%
Yesterday, 4,474 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,184,282. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
25,741
|
71
|
Allegany
|
3,621
|
1
|
Broome
|
19,226
|
46
|
Cattaraugus
|
5,885
|
11
|
Cayuga
|
6,616
|
39
|
Chautauqua
|
9,177
|
15
|
Chemung
|
7,985
|
17
|
Chenango
|
3,684
|
12
|
Clinton
|
4,944
|
8
|
Columbia
|
4,197
|
6
|
Cortland
|
4,066
|
15
|
Delaware
|
2,542
|
12
|
Dutchess
|
30,713
|
89
|
Erie
|
92,076
|
135
|
Essex
|
1,679
|
9
|
Franklin
|
2,644
|
14
|
Fulton
|
4,563
|
19
|
Genesee
|
5,513
|
12
|
Greene
|
3,543
|
4
|
Hamilton
|
335
|
3
|
Herkimer
|
5,376
|
3
|
Jefferson
|
6,375
|
7
|
Lewis
|
2,902
|
7
|
Livingston
|
4,607
|
4
|
Madison
|
4,704
|
10
|
Monroe
|
71,476
|
115
|
Montgomery
|
4,397
|
10
|
Nassau
|
191,875
|
335
|
Niagara
|
20,552
|
23
|
NYC
|
985,687
|
2,152
|
Oneida
|
23,241
|
39
|
Onondaga
|
40,520
|
116
|
Ontario
|
7,649
|
18
|
Orange
|
50,334
|
112
|
Orleans
|
3,211
|
9
|
Oswego
|
7,957
|
24
|
Otsego
|
3,617
|
12
|
Putnam
|
10,975
|
27
|
Rensselaer
|
11,793
|
38
|
Rockland
|
48,302
|
55
|
Saratoga
|
16,359
|
47
|
Schenectady
|
13,794
|
41
|
Schoharie
|
1,806
|
6
|
Schuyler
|
1,098
|
2
|
Seneca
|
2,082
|
5
|
St. Lawrence
|
6,944
|
33
|
Steuben
|
7,096
|
15
|
Suffolk
|
208,796
|
356
|
Sullivan
|
6,989
|
24
|
Tioga
|
3,966
|
8
|
Tompkins
|
4,628
|
15
|
Ulster
|
14,506
|
47
|
Warren
|
3,935
|
10
|
Washington
|
3,306
|
10
|
Wayne
|
6,009
|
12
|
Westchester
|
133,813
|
186
|
Wyoming
|
3,649
|
1
|
Yates
|
1,206
|
2
Yesterday, 13 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,229. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|
New Deaths
|
Bronx
|
1
|
Dutchess
|
2
|
Erie
|
3
|
New York
|
3
|
Niagara
|
1
|
Rensselaer
|
1
|
Steuben
|
1
|
Suffolk
|
1
All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
Yesterday, 28,510 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 19,824 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|
People with at least one vaccine dose
|
People with complete vaccine series
|
Region
|
Cumulative
|
Increase over past 24 hours
|
Cumulative
|
Increase over past 24 hours
|
Total
|
Total
|
Capital Region
|
703,507
|
1,609
|
651,338
|
1,531
|
Central New York
|
553,236
|
771
|
517,175
|
600
|
Finger Lakes
|
712,420
|
897
|
669,583
|
718
|
Long Island
|
1,665,786
|
3,004
|
1,494,570
|
2,499
|
Mid-Hudson
|
1,324,878
|
2,149
|
1,186,568
|
1,549
|
Mohawk Valley
|
274,964
|
347
|
255,523
|
300
|
New York City
|
5,876,264
|
18,032
|
5,263,529
|
11,300
|
North Country
|
255,669
|
353
|
233,232
|
246
|
Southern Tier
|
365,604
|
444
|
340,484
|
337
|
Western New York
|
776,385
|
904
|
718,441
|
744
|
Statewide
|
12,508,713
|
28,510
|
11,330,443
|
19,824
The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine
###