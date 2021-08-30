How to Change Careers in 2022

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — August 30, 2021 — In a perfect world, we graduate college and immediately find our dream job. Sounds pretty wonderful, doesn’t it? While this does happen for many people, others might settle for a position that falls below their expectations. Others might be happy with their job but feel like it’s just time to move on. But taking that leap of faith, especially if you’re over 40, can be daunting. While making such a drastic decision can be overwhelming, it’s far from impossible when it comes to chasing your dream career, no matter what age you are. Here are a few tips to help you change careers in 2022.

Search Through Various Sectors

To begin your transition into a new career, the first step involves searching through sectors. The sectors you need to search through can be similar to your previous occupation or something entirely different. For example, maybe you’re a nurse but want to become a nurse practitioner. Or, perhaps you weren’t as satisfied with your healthcare career and decide to pursue a career in real estate. There are near limitless opportunities for you to choose from, so take your time figuring out your new career path.

Continue Sharpening Your Skills

No matter how you go about changing your career, one thing you should do is always keep your skills sharp. It should go without saying that without any skills, you won’t have a career in anything. And being rusty can decrease your chances of being hired. If your game plan involves changing careers in a field you’re familiar with, your pre-existing skills can be carried over to your new career. However, if you plan on entering a different field entirely, you’re going to need to develop a brand-new set of skills.

Either way, the best way to help advance your career is to invest in a higher level of education. This means it’s time to go back to college. You may be thinking that going back to college is a waste of time and will only place you in even more debt. It’s true that receiving a college education, especially when you’re pursuing a Master’s degree can be costly. However, the debt that comes with college stems from the loan you take out.

The average student debt is approximately $40,000, but it’s possible to be as much as $250,000. This depends on the type of degree you’re aiming to get and what field you’re studying. Taking out a student loan with a private lender can make paying off the debt less stressful. Going to a private lender rather than a traditional bank or credit union is also recommended because of their lower interest rates. Banks may approve your loan, but the interest rates can be astronomical. Compare two to three lenders before making a decision.

Be Patient

Similar to how you got your first job, you need to be patient—rushing something as important as your career can be unnecessarily taxing. If you rush things, you could potentially make a mistake, like overlooking an error on your resume. On the other hand, remaining focused can help make your career switch a rewarding experience.

If you’re returning to school, take this time to really step into the role you’re hoping to have. Learn everything you can about the field, even the downside. This could include lower pay than expected or longer work hours than you want to give. When it comes to changing careers, the most important thing is research. Make sure you want to pursue the field and understand the additional educational requirements you might need to fulfill.