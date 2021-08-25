Huge Back to School Donation in Yonkers

The Salvation Army Yonkers Corps to Donate 500 Backpacks to Local Students This Friday, August 27, 2021

Committed to Making Sure Every Student Has What They Need to Succeed

YONKERS, NY — August 25, 2021 — Students’ return to the classroom is right around the corner, and The Salvation Army Yonkers Corps wants to make sure local students are as prepared as possible, especially after being in online school for so long. On Friday, August 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., the Corps will conduct a huge back to school donation. 500 free backpacks stuffed with school supplies like notebooks, pencils, rulers, and more to students attending grade levels from elementary through high school, throughout the community as they prepare to head back to the classroom. This giveaway is in partnership with YMCA in Yonkers.

Lieutenants Neek and Jeanne Elie Fils-Aime about this important initiative. The children in Yonkers are very excited to receive their backpacks!

WHEN: Friday, August 27 at 1:00 P.M.

WHERE: The Salvation Army Yonkers Corps Community Center, 110 New Main St, Yonkers, NY.

THE SALVATION ARMY – GREATER NEW YORK: An integral part of the community for 132 years, The Salvation Army Greater New York Division operates more than 100 community and social-service programs, serving more than one million people a year, regardless of race, religion, nationality, or sexual orientation. Since COVID-19, it has served more than 7 million meals. For more information visit salvationarmyny.org.