John and Laurie Wiles, the Driving Me Crazy Automotive Reviewers, Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher/Editor, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor/Radio Host On Westchester On the Level – Thursday, August 19, 2021. From 10am-12Noon

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11982412 

PINEHURST, NC; and YONKERS, NY — August 19, 2021 — The Thursday, August 19, 2021 broadcast opens to John and Laurie Wiles’ automotive review of the 2021 Toyota Venza Limited. From 10-10:30am.

Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher/ Editor follows speaking to issues and concerns most pertinent to Yonkersites. From 10:30-11am

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor speaks to the latest international news with commensurate analysis. From 11am-12Noon.

