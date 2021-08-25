John and Laurie Wiles, the Driving Me Crazy Automotive Reviewers, Lieutenants Neekenson and Jeanne Elie Fils-Aime of The Salvation Army Yonkers Corp, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Thursday, August 26, 2021. From 10am-12Noon

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11988348 

NEW YORK, NY, PINEHURST, NC; and YONKERS, NY — August 25, 2021 — The Thursday, August 26, 2021 broadcast opens to John and Laurie Wiles’ automotive review. From 10-10:30am.

Under the auspices of The Salvation Army Yonkers Corp, and moderated by Lt. Neekenson Fils-Aime and Lt. Jeanne Elie Fils-Aime, and invited dignitaries, have prepared to distribute 500 donated backpacks and supplies to make sure local students are as prepared as possible, especially after being in online school for so long. The presentation will take place on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 1:00pm at The Salvation Army Yonkers Corps Community Center, 110 New Main St, Yonkers, NY. From 10:30-11am

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor speaks to the latest hyperlocal, state, national and international international news with commensurate analysis. From 11am-12Noon.

