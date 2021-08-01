John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher /Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit, Ron Matten, Yonkers City Council President Republican Candidate, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor, on Westchester On the Level – Monday, August 2, 2021 from 10am-12Noon

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Subjects to be discussed are defined via hyperlnk

http://tobtr.com/s/11967906

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL; WHITE PLAINS, NY; and YONKERS, NY — August 2, 2021 — We open the broadcast with John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor.

Health concerns revolve about the resurgence of Covid-19 cases fueled by the Delta mutation, and the mention of an even more virulent strain labeled Lambda. the number of people infected has risen exponentially. We learn the ramifications of this exponential increase and whether the public being informed is bringing about a greater number of people seeking vaccinations or not. has Covid-19 become so politicized that the population is engrossed in the politics of the issue rather than their health and well -being? The U.S. reported over 100,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since Feb. 6 on Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Additionally, Westchester County Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler, MD, Commissioner of Health, reminds us of apply sunscreen, and to follow it up with mosquito repellent to contend with reports of West Nile Virus found in mosquitos in Mount Vernon. Has the outreach with respect to the Nile Virus and Covid-19 pandemic been effective. Are Americans simply ingrained with a “moral preference for liberty and individual rights?” Ha debunking science also nculcated a mistrust of science as witnessed with respect to climate change and its ramifications? What is the messaging missing? Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah has expunged 184 marijuana felony and misdemeanor arrests on possession charges. From 10-10:30am.

Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst / Pundit follows focused on a panoply of issues/concerns:

Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor and Republican vice-presidential nominee has hinted at a run for US Senate challenging incumbent Lisa Murkowski. Is Donald Trump’s influence revealing his unchallenged position as titular head of the Republican Party? Trump has $102 million in political cash as the GOP eyes retaking Congress. Is his prospect delusional or possible? The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with record sales of firearms, has fueled a shortage of ammunition in the United States that’s impacting law enforcement agencies, people seeking personal protection, recreational shooters and hunters — and could deny new gun owners the practice they need to handle their weapons safely. In 2010, there were 14.4 million background checks for gun purchases. That jumped to almost 39.7 million in 2020 and to 22.2 million just through June 2021 alone. Is America preparing for a new “Civil War”? A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida on Sunday broke its previous record for current hospitalizations, set more than a year ago. The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases. The previous record was from July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before vaccinations started becoming widespread. Florida then had 10,170 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Hospital Association. Florida is now leading the nation in per capita hospitalizations for COVID-19, as hospitals around the state report having to put emergency room visitors in beds in hallways and others document a noticeable drop in the age of patients. In the past week, Florida has averaged 1,525 adult hospitalizations a day, and 35 daily pediatric hospitalizations. Both are the highest per capita rate in the nation, according to Jason Salemi, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of South Florida. The Justice Department, in a reversal, says the Treasury Department must provide the House Ways and Means Committee former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, apparently ending a long legal showdown over the records. The 39-page memo issued by the Treasury Department’s Legal Counsel informed that the committee chairman “has invoked sufficient reasons for requesting the former President’s tax information” and that under federal law, “Treasury must furnish the information to the Committee.” Will this be the final word on this stalemate? From 10:30am-11am.

Ron Matten, endorsed Yonkers City Council President Republican candidate vying to serve as Yonkers next City Council President speaks to the challenges faced by those vying to serve the public interest in the political arena. What matters when running for elected office? Is political dogma important? Is personality, ethics, demeanor, attitude, and integrity central? What about education, knowledge, and a resume of accomplishment and employment? Are the attributes to which we gravitate changing? If so, how and why? From 11-11:30am.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor speaks to the latest hyperlocal, and international news with commensurate analysis. From 11:30am-12Noon.