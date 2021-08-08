John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher /Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit, Ron Matten, Yonkers City Council President Republican Candidate, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune   Publisher/Editor, on Westchester On the Level – Monday, August 9, 2021 from 10am-12Noon

Thanks Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL; WHITE PLAINS, NY; and YONKERS, NY — August 9, 2021 — We open the broadcast with John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor.

The latest statistics regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delta variant from India, the looming Lambda variant that originated in Peru, and the infection rate particularly among those who have not been vaccinated, The lack of national and state guidance regarding measures safeguarding school children and teachers with respect to best practice guidance for opening school districts. We inquire whether any rationale for gnot asking for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign has been expressed? The impending process engaged by the NYS Assembly who have set a deadline of August 13th to move ahead on the Articles of Impeachment against NYS Gov. Andrew Cuomo will langish as anticipated by The New York Times into September 2021. At issue is why? From 10-10:30am.

Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst / Pundit follows focused on a panoply of issues/concerns:

Republican Convention Committee Chair Ronna McDonald in an interview conducted by 970-AM Radio Host John Catsimatides said, “You know I always say, go back to the voter, and I think when you see the amount of people that show up to the rallies for President Trump, and this $102 million fundraising haul, I think the voters in America — Republicans in America — would absolutely say the President is the most popular Republican and still leads the party.” The Senate on Saturday voted to start wrapping up a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan package, clearing a key hurdle to finishing the bill with senators voting 67-27 to advance the bill. Eighteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to help get the legislation over the 60-vote hurdle. If every Democrat maintains their collective support, 10 GOP members will will need to support the bill in eclipse the final hurdle. Without an agreement, the bill will face another vote on Sunday to formally shut down debate and put the bill on a glide path to passage. If every Democrat continues to vote “yes”, that means they need to have 10 GOP senators in order to get over the final hurdle for passage of the bill. What is the rationale for the Republicans to support this bill when they have seemingly been defined as not willing to partner with President Biden? The COVID-19 Delta variant is bringing about the most recently hospitalized patients, never previously vaccinated to be the basis for hospitals particularly in the south to fill up with patients to the limits of many hospitals. We learn what the driving force is behind those choosing to be vaccinated and those who choose not to be vaccinated. What is the rationale for one state over the other becoming vaccinated. What is the difference between New York State and the State of Florida? From 10:30am-11am.

Ron Matten, endorsed Republican candidate vying to serve as Yonkers next City Council President speaks to the challenges faced by those vying to serve the public interest in the political arena. What matters when running for elected office? Is political dogma important? Is personality, ethics, demeanor, attitude, and integrity central? What about education, knowledge, and a resume of accomplishment and employment? Are the attributes to which we gravitate changing? If so, how and why? From 11-11:30am.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor. Reads the most recent Hezitorial, engages in the latest hyperlocal, and international news with commensurate analysis. From 11:30am-12Noon.