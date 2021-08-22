John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher /Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit, Ron Matten, Yonkers City Council President Republican Candidate, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor, on Westchester On the Level – Monday, August 23, 2021 from 10am-12Noon

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Subjects to be discussed are defined via hyperlnk – http://tobtr.com/s/11982414

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL; WHITE PLAINS, NY; and YONKERS, NY — August 9, 2021 — We open the broadcast with John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor.

The latest statistics regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delta variant from India, the looming Lambda variant that originated in Peru, and the infection rate particularly among those who have not been vaccinated, The lack of national and state guidance regarding measures safeguarding school children and teachers with respect to best practice guidance for opening school districts. We learn of John Bailey’s People to Be Heard broadcast with Adjuct Professor of Public Administration at Pace University and John Jay College of Criminal Justice, City University of New York on issues that face Gov. Kathleen Hochul upon being sworn to office this Tuesday. we learn her background, management style, legislative agenda, the pending crisis issues she must tackle, among other salient concerns. The impending process engaged by the NYS Assembly was to set a deadline of August 13th to move ahead on the Articles of Impeachment against NYS Gov. Andrew Cuomo. What was the rationale for this intention when it was eventually dropped upon Gov. Cuomo’s notice that he would resign. Was there validity to the allegations investigated? When will the allegations be proven? Why have they not been revealed?

From 10-10:30am.

Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst / Pundit follows focused on a panoply of issues/concerns:

America’s withdrawal after two decades from Afghanistan, the resultant turmoil, swift and unexpected capitulation by their surrender to the Taliban forces has been blamed on President Joe Biden. Many Americans have decried the nation’s involvement in Afghanistan. Even though the President of the United States made the final decision, is it appropriate for the public to blame President Biden for the deficiency of the military’s guidance to all POTUS administrations over the last 20 years as to what is best and prudent conduct. Will the failed Afghan government of now deposed President Hamid Karzai and its resultant return to the Taliban inform the U.S. Presidency and military of its lack of geopolitical comprehension and resultant failure? Can America define its self interests and responsibility? And if so, how will such a review impact America, its political fabric, its citizenry, and International friends and adversaries alike. What should America expect from the international brotherhood/sisterhood of nations? And how does Washington rationalize not creating an agreed upon exit plan ironed out with the Taliban? NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is quoted to have said, “The paradox is we have more planes than passengers . This while US and NATO allies have struggled to get people into Kabul Airport yet are being stymied by not concluding an agreement with the Taliban? Why? Has the Afghanistan crisis afforded Former President Trump a win? Does Trump’s suggestion a few day ago that people get the COVID vaccination potentially increase they likelihood that people can skirt the pandemic if they do? What is the logo for Trump espousing that “line” now? What is the political payoff for him? On the national front, the COVID pandemic has revealed its capacity to mutate faster and more virulently than science can keep its debilitating effect on people of all ages. Have politicians erred by politicizing the pandemic? Texas Gov. Abbott has issued the executive order prohibiting cities from requiring masks and vaccines. Will each be blamed? Are there a sufficient number of voters to elect legislators that will engage in best practices for the health and well-being of their respective citizenry? Is science being forthright about what it espouses is best practice? By what measure can the voters deduce the difference between facts and political dogma? Are there a sufficient number of future voters to dismiss the likes of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott? How will the public vote? Is America immersed in a process of defining itself? Are we one nation? Have we deduced the facts that will inform how we cast our future vote or are we imprisoned by unsubstantiated opinion. How is the public to judge when our “experts” do not agree? The University of Virginia (UVA) had students disenrolled before the fall semester because they were not vaccinated. Forty-nine UVA students who signed up for fall classes were removed Friday because they did not meet up with the requirements of the school’s vaccine mandate reported The Virginian Pilot. based on that one example, what is the prudent protocol for all schools, specific to administration personnel, teachers, custodians, nurses and the student population?

From 10:30-11am.

Ron Matten, endorsed Republican candidate vying to serve as Yonkers next City Council President speaks to the challenges and issues faced by those vying to serve the public interest in the political arena. We attempt to deduce for whom we cast our vote and why. Are issues of any pertinence, and if so, what is the criteria? Yonkers political discourse may be defined by the political party structures, e.g. Democrat / Republican. Is there a dogmatic political difference between the major two parties that imparts a different outcome by one over the other. By what rationale does the electorate cast their vote, or decide not to bothers? Do those vying for political office require the political platform by which to engage their run for political office. Does the two party system conform to the needs of the constituency candidates intend to serve? What matters when running for elected office? Can the public infer, since there is little awareness of the differences between the party dogma in the local races whether the voter is relegated to vote by other issues, e.g. who is better looking, ethnicity, gender, directives from the power structure. By what basis does the electorate cast their vote or decide not to bother. Does education, knowledge, and a resume of accomplishment and employment matter? Do Yonkersites cast their vote for the friend and family network? If so, who is “in” and who is “out”. What is the rationale? Is political dogma important? Is personality, ethics, demeanor, attitude, and integrity central? Are the attributes by which we are swayed changing? What informs the candidates; what informs the electorate? Lastly, does the discourse, such as it is or is not, serve the public interest. And if not, does the electorate win or lose. From 11-11:30am.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor. Reads the most recent Hezitorial, engages in the latest hyperlocal, and international news with commensurate analysis.

From 11:30am-12Noon.