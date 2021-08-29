John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher /Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit, Ron Matten, Yonkers City Council President Republican Candidate, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor, on Westchester On the Level – Monday, August 30, 2021 from 10am-12Noon

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Subjects to be discussed are defined via hyperlnk – http://tobtr.com/s/11988357

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL; WHITE PLAINS, NY; and YONKERS, NY — August 30, 2021 — We open the broadcast with John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor.

Gov. Kathleen Hochul issues back to school mandates for September 2021 school openings; Ramps up efforts for rental assistance program to resolve tenant-landlord rental arrears payments to avoid evictions; Opens NYS to Afghans fleeing the Taliban’s successful overthrow of Pres. Karzai’s government; Designates Senator Brian Benjamin Lt. governor of New York State marrying Conservative and Progressive political concepts under her leadership. Montefiore Hospital’s acquisition of White Plains Boulevard property of 4 prime acres on Post Road for $38 million Back to school Covid-19 vaccinations among others prior to the opening days of the school year. NYS healthcare workers must be vaccinated by September 27th or face weekly. From 10-10:30am.

From 10-10:30am

Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst / Pundit follows focused on a panoply of issues/concerns:

Hurricane Ida pummels New Orleans with an opening salvo of 150 miles per hour winds a category 4 hurricane carving a swath of death and destruction as it veers to the northeast and Canada. The deaths, destruction, and trillions dollars in future rebuilding efforts will demand much of the federal government. What can and should the nation expect of the federal and state governments. Is it too late to mitigate the destruction of climate change. Has President Biden’s effort to disengage from the two decades long war in Afghanistan prudent. Must he suffer responsibility for a war he did not initiate and to which he did not support? Does the military industrial complex need own up to their self promoted wars and their resultant debacles? Why has America failed in Vietnam and Afghanistan? Will America fail in Iran next? Should not the Democrats and Republicans own the travesties of their guidance equally? Does the nation believe we are under the assault and travesty of climate change? The withdrawal after two decades from Afghanistan, the resultant turmoil, swift, and unexpected capitulation by America’s forces to the Taliban ultimatum has been blamed on President Joe Biden. Many Americans have decried the nation’s involvement in Afghanistan. Even though President Biden made the final decision, is it appropriate for the public to blame President Biden for the deficiency of the military’s guidance to all POTUS administrations over the last 20 years as to what is best and prudent conduct? Will the failed Afghan government of now deposed President Hamid Karzai and its resultant return to the Taliban inform the U.S. Presidency and the military of its lack of geopolitical comprehension and resultant failure? Can America define its self interests and responsibility? And if so, how will such a review impact America, its political fabric, its citizenry, and International friends and adversaries alike. What should America expect from the international brotherhood/sisterhood On the national front, the COVID pandemic has revealed its capacity to mutate faster and more virulently than science can keep its debilitating effect on people of all ages. Have politicians erred by politicizing the pandemic? Texas Gov. Abbott has issued the executive order prohibiting cities from requiring masks and vaccines. Will each be blamed? Are there a sufficient number of voters to elect legislators that will engage in best practices for the health and well-being of their respective citizenry? Is science being forthright about what it espouses is best practice? By what measure can the voters deduce the difference between facts and political dogma? Are there a sufficient number of future voters to dismiss the likes of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott? How will the public vote? Is America immersed in a process of defining itself? Are we one nation? Have we deduced the facts that will inform how we cast our future vote or are we imprisoned by unsubstantiated opinion? How is the public to judge when our “experts” do not agree? The University of Virginia (UVA) had students disenrolled before the fall semester because they were not vaccinated. Forty-nine UVA students who signed up for fall classes were removed two Fridays ago because they did not meet up with the requirements of the school’s vaccine mandate as reported by The Virginian Pilot. Based on that one example, what is the prudent protocol for all schools, specific to administration personnel, teachers, custodians, nurses and the student population?

From 10:30-11am.

Ron Matten, endorsed Republican candidate vying to serve as Yonkers next City Council President speaks to the challenges and issues faced by those vying to serve the public interest in the political arena over the next two months prior to the November elections. We attempt to deduce for whom the public will cast their vote and why. Is it looks, wealth, gender, experience, intellect or political dogma. Are issues of any pertinence, and if so, what is the criteria? Yonkers political discourse may be defined by the political party structures, e.g. Democrat / Republican. Is there a dogmatic political difference between the major two parties that imparts a different outcome by one over the other. By what rationale does the electorate cast their vote, or decide not to bothers? Do those vying for political office require the political platform by which to engage their run for political office. Does the two party system conform to the needs of the constituency candidates intend to serve? What matters when running for elected office? Can the public infer, since there is little awareness of the differences between the party dogma in the local races, whether the voter is relegated to vote for one issue or another. how does the voter decide? Lastly, does the discourse, such as it is or is not, serve the public interest. And if not, does the electorate win or lose? From 11-11:30am.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor. Reads the most recent Hezitorial, engages in the latest hyperlocal, and international news with commensurate analysis. From 11:30am-12Noon.