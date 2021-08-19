Jury Finds Yonkers Man Guilty in Fatal Stabbing

WHITE PLAINS, NY – August 18, 2021 — Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that after a three-week trial, a jury on Monday found Yonkers resident Byron Stinson guilty for the 2019 stabbing death of a Yonkers man.

Stinson, 39, was found guilty of Manslaughter in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, both felonies. Stinson, a predicate felony offender, faces a sentence ranging from a minimum of 3 to 6 years to a maximum of 7.5 to 15 years in state prison.

On April 24, 2019, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Stinson and Yonkers resident Michael Federico were sitting in a parked car on Whetstone Avenue in Yonkers using narcotics. The two men argued and Stinson fatally stabbed Federico in the neck with a kitchen knife. Stinson fled the scene, and Federico got out of the car, and collapsed on the sidewalk. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Yonkers Police identified Stinson as a suspect after interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance videos. Stinson later surrendered himself to Yonkers Police and was arrested.

“A life was needlessly lost the night of Byron Stinson’s callous attack,” DA Rocah said. “This verdict underscores the importance of holding violent criminals accountable and our commitment to getting justice for any family who has ever had to unnecessarily mourn the loss of a loved one.”

The case is before Judge George Fufidio in Westchester County Court and is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Craig Ascher and Taylor Piscionere. Stinson is scheduled to be sentenced on September 27.

SOURCE: Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah | Director of Communications | Jess Vecchiarelli