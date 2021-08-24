LAWLER: Cuomo’s Last Act as Governor is a Disgusting Betrayal

PEARL RIVER, NY — August 24, 2021 — Assemblyman Mike Lawler (R,C,I,SAM-Pearl River) released the following statement after Governor Cuomo’s announcement that he had commuted the sentence of David Gilbert, a former member of the radical Weather Underground, who took part in the 1981 robbery of a Brink’s armored vehicle that resulted in the murders of Brink’s security guard Peter Paige and Nyack Police Sgt. Edward O’Grady and Officer Waverly Brown.

“Andrew Cuomo’s final act as governor is a disgusting betrayal to the people of Rockland County, the families of Peter Paige, Edward O’Grady, and Waverly Brown, and law enforcement officers everywhere. This year will mark the 40th anniversary of the Brink’s Robbery and rather than stand with the brave men and women in law enforcement, Andrew Cuomo has once again stabbed them in the back.

“His decision only confirms what I’ve always believed about him: Andrew Cuomo is a coward and an awful human being. Only a sociopath, such as Andrew Cuomo, would think that David Gilbert, a man who participated in a heinous attack on law-abiding citizens and law enforcement alike, deserves to be eligible for parole.

“When the book is written on Andrew Cuomo, apart from leaving office in disgrace, his legacy will be a New York that has released unrepentant cop killers, child rapists, murderers, and terrorists. My only hope is that when all is said and done, the final chapter finds him in a jail cell.

“To the Paige, O’Grady, and Brown families, I promise to fight with every fiber of my being to stop David Gilbert from ever being granted parole.”

# # #

SOURCE: Assemblyman Mike Lawler (NYS-AD-97 | Nathaniel Soule | Chief of Staff