YONKERS, NY — August 10, 2021 — The deadline of August 13, 2021 set by the New York State Assembly after reading the Articles of Impeachment that were based on the investigative findings of sexual harassment by as many as 11 women was undertaken and revealed by NYS Attorney General Leticia James. It has been the catalyst by which Governor Cuomo has only moments ago decided to resign.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s resignation will go into effect on August 24, 2021.

“The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing!” said Gov . Cuomo