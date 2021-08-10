New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo Resigns
By Hezi Aris

eHezi Governance, History, Law, New York State, People, Political Analysis, Politics Leave a Comment

YONKERS, NY — August 10, 2021 — The deadline of August 13, 2021 set by the New York State Assembly after reading the Articles of Impeachment that were based on the investigative findings of sexual harassment  by as many as 11 women was undertaken and revealed by NYS Attorney General Leticia James. It has been the catalyst by which Governor Cuomo has only moments ago decided to resign.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s resignation will go into effect on August 24, 2021.

“The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing!” said Gov . Cuomo

 

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.