NYS Assemblyman Mike Lawler Urges Fellow Assemblymembers to Remove the Stained Name of the “Mario M. Cuomo Bridge” and Revert Back to Its Rightful Name – “The Tappan Zee Bridge”

ALBANY, NY and NYACK, NY — August 4, 2021 — Assemblyman Mike Lawler (R,C,I,SAM-Pearl-AD 97) released the following statement urging his Assembly colleagues to join him on two critical pieces of legislation in light of the Attorney General’s report on Governor Cuomo’s horrific behavior in office.

“The Attorney General’s report, which unveiled a culture of harassment, abuse, predatory behavior, and retaliation in the Governor’s office, shows that it’s clear we as a Legislature need to impeach Andrew Cuomo for his actions,” said Lawler. “But we must also move forward, in a bipartisan fashion, on two critical pieces of legislation that I have introduced this session.”

“Bill A.6594 would change the name of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge back to its rightful name, the Tappan Zee Bridge,” stated Lawler. “I urge each and every one of my colleagues in the Assembly to back this piece of legislation that will remove the stain of Andrew Cuomo’s name from the Tappan Zee Bridge. No one should have to drive over one of the finest pieces of architecture in our state and be reminded of the unforgivable sins of our Governor.”

“The second piece of legislation I urge my colleagues to support is Bill A.7012, Lindsey’s Law,” continued Lawler. “This bill would establish criminal penalties for retaliation against state employees, something we see is desperately needed after our power-hungry, predatory, vindictive Governor attempted to drag the names of almost a dozen brave women through the mud.”

“It is my sincere hope and belief that our legislative body can put partisan politics aside and advance these two critical pieces of legislation that will set our state on a path forward without the stain of Andrew Cuomo’s name and legacy emblazoned everywhere.”

SOURCE: Nathaniel Soule│Communications