The Game of Musical Chairs Hezitorial

BROOKLYN, NY — August 3, 2021 — Attorney General Letitia James has released a long-awaited report outlining her office’s investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The report under the aegis of attorneys Anne Clark and Joon Kim confirmed the accounts by women who had already come forward and included new information and accounts from additional women, including a state trooper in Cuomo’s protective detail.

James advised that investigators Clark and Kim had interviewed 179 people, 11 complainants and reviewed 74,000 pieces of evidence, including audio files, documents, images and texts.

James office advised the conclusion of the investigation. concluded the investigation. She said it is now up to local prosecutors, police departments, as well as legislators to determine future conduct and ramifications gathered.

James said, “I am inspired by all the brave women who came forward, more importantly I believe them.”

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, has previously called for Cuomo to step down. “The Governor must resign for the good of the state,” concluded Stewart-Cousins.

NY State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has scheduled a Zoom meeting so Assemblymembers may study and discuss the Articles of Impeachment at 2 pm.

Read the NYS Attorney General’s Report

Position Statement of Andrew M. Cuomo Concerning the Sexual Harassment @llegations Made Against Him

NYS AG James is expected to be pushed out of the running eclipsed by none other than former First Lady Hillary Clinton. Diminishing the prospects for Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano’s game plan because he was contemplating a run for NYS Lieutenant Governor under Letitia James. James prospects are unlikely with the prowess of Clinton climbing to the forefront.

NYS Republican Gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino is likely to evaporate because of Hillary Clinton’s climb to the top eclipsing all other by name recognition and financial capacity.