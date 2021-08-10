The broadcast is heard via this hyperlink…

http://tobtr.com/s/11980446

MOUNT VERNON, NY, NEWARK, NJ, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, and YONKERS, NY — AUGUST 11, 2021 — Oren M. Levin-Waldman, Socio-Economic Research Scholar speaks about his most recent essay … Violating the Constitution Does Not Protect “Our Democracy”. From 10-11am.

Commentary with respect to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s announcement that he will step down from office from a panoply of individuals as follows:

NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (AD-90) … 11-11:10am

Yonkers City Council President candidate Ron Matten …11:10-11:15

Former Yonkers City Councilmember Joan Gronowski (YCC-District-3) …11:15am-11:25am

Michael Edelman, National Political Analyst …11:25-11:30am

Shawyn Patterson Howard, Mayor of Mount Vernon, discusses the city’s fiscal concerns, infrastructure projects among other development plans, need for affordable housing, among other issues the mayor has focused upon. From 11:30am-12Noon.