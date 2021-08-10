Oren M. Levin-Waldman, Socio-Economic Research Scholar, Nader Sayegh (AD-90-D) Assemblyman, Ron Matten, Yonkers City Council President Candidate, Joan Gronowski, Former Yonkers City Councilmember (YCC-3), Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst, Shawyn Patterson-Howard, Mount Vernon Mayor, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, August 11, 2021, from 10am-12Noon

eHezi Archives Leave a Comment

The broadcast is heard via this hyperlink… 

http://tobtr.com/s/11980446 

MOUNT VERNON, NY, NEWARK, NJ, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, and YONKERS, NY — AUGUST 11, 2021 — Oren M. Levin-Waldman, Socio-Economic Research Scholar speaks about his most recent essay … Violating the Constitution Does Not Protect “Our Democracy”. From 10-11am.

Commentary with respect to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s announcement that he will step down from office from a panoply of individuals as follows:

NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (AD-90) … 11-11:10am

Yonkers City Council President candidate Ron Matten …11:10-11:15

Former Yonkers City Councilmember Joan Gronowski  (YCC-District-3) …11:15am-11:25am

Michael Edelman, National Political Analyst …11:25-11:30am

Shawyn Patterson Howard, Mayor of Mount Vernon, discusses the city’s fiscal concerns, infrastructure projects among other development plans, need for affordable housing, among other issues the mayor has focused upon. From 11:30am-12Noon.

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.