Oren M. Levin-Waldman, Socio-Economic Research Scholar, Shawyn Patterson-Howard, Mount Vernon Mayor, and Hezi Aris, Mount Vernon Tribune / Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, August 25, 2021, from 10am-12Noon

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

The broadcast is heard via this hyperlink … http://tobtr.com/s/11988347

The subjects to be discussed are defined herein.

MOUNT VERNON, NY, NEWARK, NJ, and YONKERS, NY — AUGUST 25, 2021 — Oren M. Levin-Waldman, Socio-Economic Research Scholar opens the broadcast day by making inquiry to the pertinence and relevance denoted in his most recent essay, “What is the Basis for Legitimate Authority?” From 10-11am.

Hezi Aris, Mount Vernon Tribune / Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor attends thereafter for either 15 minutes or a ½ hour speaking to hyperlocal news with commensurate analysis. From 11-11:15am or 11-11:30am

Shawyn Patterson-Howard, Mount Vernon Mayor speaks to the pressing concerns that demand attention to the safety and health of the Mount Vernon Fire Department, the closure of a MV Fire Station, the capacity to serve residents in a timely manner. eclipsing these concerns is how and why the Mount Vernon City Council has not moved with alacrity on this concern. Will Mount Vernonites need to await January 2022 for efficiency and efficacy in government to master the challenges of the 6th largest city in New York State? Closure of a Mount Vernon Fire Station was brought about due to safety and health concerns. Truth be told, the closure came about due to a stalled, stymied, and befuddled City Council unwilling to make the commitment to which they swore an oath to serve the City of Mount Vernon. The stalling tactics do not mitigate the issues or the concerns. Closing meetings without reaching a mitigated conclusion can easily turn tragic. Action must be engaged now. From 11:15-12 Noon or 11:30am-12 Noon.