The Hezitorial: Truth is the Child of Time

YONKERS, NY — August 8, 2021 — Politics begins at inception. It is a reality imposed; neither requested or granted. It lives within and without us whether we are aloof or engaged. No matter the posture we take we are participants throughout our lives, and by every measure and dimension in the world of politics. Even when we claim to be estranged we are instead tethered to the political realm which we inhabit begrudgingly or with fervor. Political dogma may captivate or intrude into what we believe is our free will.

The political construct is first conceived in the womb. It is there that a ying-yang relationship between mother and child begins. The nuclear family structure sustains and exemplifies the nurturing political structure of the home. From there it continues throughout the different grades of schooling. In time, it repeats itself through another union. All the while people do not seem to recognize that they have always been part of the political world they inhabit. No matter the gender, sexual preference, ethnicity, language, culture, or nation, we are part of a cycle that begins within a nurturing environment. Thereafter it evolves into the nuclear family, sometimes a better environment, sometimes not. Graduating over time from conception to infancy, childhood, higher learning, adulthood, relationship(s), employment, retirement, and eventual death politics is how we were conceived, how we learned, what we learned, what we made of our lives, until our time runs out.

The First World War, World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War followed a political timeline to be supported by some and was the consternation among others. The repetitiveness of such horror eventually brought about a society that asserted they would divorce the reality, even stopping to read the news, listen to news on radio or on television. The concept of shutting out the world was laudable at best, but proven unsustainable. Politics had grabbed us by the throat and never let go. We could deny we were independent of the world we lived, but deep down we had to know we were not living on a physical or mental island. Over time those who claimed otherwise were in fact part of the system they claimed they were not.

The dynamic seemed what was first espoused but we were proven wrong. Some did not vote, permitting others to define their lot in life; emotionally, financially, dogmatically. In time, people would come to recognize that we were either dismissed as participants in our present and future lives or we could have a voice in our individual and collective outcome.

Some would use the political system to coerce their view upon others, others submitted to the political structure, while others were still to grasp that they were involved whether they realized it or not.

Those who voted, no matter their perspective(s) gained prowess in their chosen political collective. One could choose one political party or another or claim a lack of alliance with others begetting no advancement in life’s riches.

While conception is recognized, the evolving stages of life are often overlooked.

Politics often blinds us and deflects us from what is best for us, but only if we are divorced from the community within which we reside.

More than ever, I have found that an adversarial demeanor, devoid of explanation and validity rules the day. It is as if an explanation is not warranted. While it may be simpler to opine without validation, it is an impotent approach. And that is simply because respectful discourse has deteriorated into finger-pointing for one reason or another while all that is required is telling it as it is understood. Agreement may be a nice outcome, but the discourse is of greater relevance because it reveals who we are. Adversarial postulations cannot and do not rationalize any perspective to those who see or believe a different reality.

It is by these measures that everyone in politics today is blamed for every deleterious outcome. The assertion is that they are not independent. That they are sycophants who take orders.

No matter the societal framework, there is an inescapable hierarchical dynamic. Define the system as you like. Whether Communism, Democracy, Fascism, Nazism, Socialism, etc., each has a hierarchical process and procedure to elevate those within its fold, often referred to as the “Family and Friends” network. It is a process constructed by men/women that traces its roots to the dynamic of relationships as described above herein.

Interestingly, if/when society is discomforted by those at the helm, the only solution is the political dynamic. One vote can be the difference between change or continuation of those ensconced in the offices of power. The vote for Mount Vernon City Council underwent a review of the vote and it was recognized that Mount Vernon City Councilmember-elect Caitlin Gleason had won by two votes. Imagine that. Those engaged in this election made a difference that is expected to better define the City of Mount Vernon.

While there are many who are regarded as naysayers, some vote, while other do not. In Ms. Gleason’s case her backers created a change not even contemplated months ago as the election process began in earnest.

Those two votes mattered. In fact every vote matters.

Some votes are cast for the prospect of change to the status quo. The initiative and the outcome was revealed by the voter.

Yet there is a failing. that failing is that those in office or will soon be sworn to office do not communicate with the people who voted them into office. If the voters are not made privy to what is being done upon their behalf, the likelihood of being re-elected for another term wanes.

The responsibility of the voter is to be heard. Making an appointment with an elected official, calling them on the phone, writing a letter to the editor, among other means are necessary to being heard and recognized.

Now you know that “truth is the child of time”.

The takeaway is simply to evolve the lessons of childhood, or adopt the concepts of governance and engagement in a new land, or find oneself dismissed by a system that cannot recognize those who do not cast their vote.

Houses of worship do not espouse supporting one candidate over another, but they can inform congregants to the issues at hand in a multitude of languages. Residents must demand answers, emboldened by neighborhood associations, and support from elected officials.

This “Hezitorial” is strictly meant to reveal the process rather than to espouse the election of one individual or another.

