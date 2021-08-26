Richard Thomas, Former Mount Vernon Mayor, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Friday, August 27, 2021 from 10am-12Noon EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11988353 

MOUNT VERNN, NY and YONKERS, NY — August 26, 2021 — Hezi Aris, Mount Vernon Tribune/Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor opens the first half hour of the Friday, August 27th broadcast  day focusing on international news and issues with commensurate analysis. From 10-10:30am and again from 11:30am-12Noon.

Richard Thomas, former Mount Vernon Mayor, speaks to the hyperlocal concerns that impact Mount Vernon, in fact any city. He unpacks the basis and rationale over why some elected officials engage in an adversarial demeanor as opposed to finding a road toward amelioration to beget resolution. A philosophical introspection rather than an exercise in outing those who have yet to learn the art of respectful accommodation and thereby to serve the public interest. From 10:30am-11:30am.

