Ron Matten, Yonkers City Council President Candidate, Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (AD-90-Yonkers), Richard Thomas, Former Mount Vernon Mayor, and Hezi Aris, Mount Vernon Tribune and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Friday, August 6, 2021, from 10am-12Noon

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11971172

MOUNT VERNON, NY; and YONKERS, NY — August 5, 2021 — The broadcast opens to Yonkers City Council President Republican candidate Ron Matten speaking about the prospect of NYS Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s being demanded to step down by August 13, 2021 or face impeachment as acknowledged to be the deadline by the NYS assembly membership. From 10-10:15am.

NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (AD-90-Yonkers) speaks to the demand issued by the NYS Assembly for Gov. Cuomo’s resignation by next week. We learn the process that will be engaged should Gov. Cuomo decide not to step down, the lack of focus regarding other concerns facing New York State at this time. From 10:15-11am.

Richard Thomas, former Mount Vernon Mayor speaks to a panoply of issues and concerns. From 11am-12Noon.

Hezi Aris, Mount Vernon Tribune and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor is your host today.