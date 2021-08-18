Shawyn Patterson-Howard, Mount Vernon Mayor, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 10am-12Noon

Mt. Vernon

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

The broadcast is heard via this hyperlink … http://tobtr.com/s/11982409 

MOUNT VERNON, NY, and YONKERS, NY — AUGUST 18, 2021 — Hezi Aris, Mount Vernon Tribune / Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor opens the broadcast day reviewing the latest hyperlocal, county, state, national and international news with commensurate analysis. From 10-11:30am

Shawyn Patterson-Howard, Mount Vernon Mayor speaks to issues and challenges impacting the city. From 11:30am-12 Noon.

