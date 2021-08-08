Statement from Attorney General’s Office Following Albany Sheriff’s Press Conference

Letitia James is the 67th Attorney General of New York.

NEW YORK, NY — August 7, 2021 — The Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James earlier today released the following statement attributable to Fabien Levy, press secretary and senior advisor, after Albany Sheriff Craig Apple held a news conference to discuss Executive Assistant #1 coming forward with her allegations of sexual harassment against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo:

“We will cooperate fully with the Albany sheriff and turn over all evidence related to this complainant. Similarly, we will cooperate with all law enforcement agencies, as appropriate.”

SOURCE: New York State Attorney General’s Press Officer

