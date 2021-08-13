Statement From Councilman John Rubbo

Yonkers City Councilman John Rubbo (D-District 4).

YONKERS, NY — August 12, 2021 —

“I am an Italian-American.

“I hug. 

“I kiss on the cheek.

“I embrace friends and family.”

“I know where the line is drawn and I would never cross it. GovernorCuomo used our heritage to defend his actions and that is simply despicable.”

“I continue to condemn the Governor’s-inappropriate behavior.”

And now, Governor Cuomo has dishonored the millions of Italian-Americans who made New York the Empire State.”

“I look forward to the breath of fresh air brought by Lt. Governor Hochul. All I ask of her is she sets education as a priority and helps districts like Yonkers meet their full potential.”

/s/ John Rubbo represents Yonkers City Council District 4.

