Statement from Senator Biaggi Regarding the Suspension of the Assembly’s Impeachment Investigation Into Governor Andrew M. Cuomo 

THE BRONX, NY and WESTCHESTER, NY — August 14, 2021 — “The Assembly’s decision not to impeach Governor Andrew Cuomo is shameful and an affront to survivors and to all New Yorkers. The Attorney General’s report confirmed Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed eleven women, engaged in retaliation, and violated state and federal law. Refusing to hold him responsible and move forward with impeachment is a dereliction of duty and sends a message that those in power are above the law.

Even as he resigned, Andrew Cuomo made clear he takes no accountability for his actions, so it is the duty of the Legislature to hold him responsible and ensure he is unable to hold public office again. Additionally, it is the duty of the Assembly to release any new information that they may have found in their impeachment investigation. New Yorkers deserve transparency, and no longer can be kept in the dark about the Governor’s many offenses.

Choosing to suspend the impeachment investigation allows Andrew Cuomo to write his own history. More importantly, it prohibits New York from effectively holding standards against sexual harassment and moving past this dark chapter of corrupt and inefficient governing. Abuse of power in Albany did not begin and will not end with Andrew Cuomo, and until we hold him accountable and address the systems that upheld his behavior for so long, nothing will change.

The Assembly had an opportunity and a responsibility to set a new precedent in Albany — one that prioritizes survivors and holds those in powerful positions accountable. Rather than doing what is right, they have chosen what is easy.”

SOURCE: Ana Hall | Communications Director | NYS Senator Alessandra Biaggi (D-The Bronx/Westchester-SD-34)