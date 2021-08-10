“The Constitution Today with WMU-Cooley Law Professors Brendan Beery and Jeff Swartz” Open the Broadcast “Telling Us What They Really Think”, Bill Cash, Fly Fisherman, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, August 10, 2021 – 10am-12Noon

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic

CATSKILL, NY; TAMPA, FL; and YONKERS, NY —August 3, 2021 — “The Constitution Today” broadcast hosted by Professors Jeffrey Swartz, Constitutional and Criminal Law, and Brendan Beery, Constitutional Law, both of WMU-Cooley Law School’s Tampa, Florida campus, are heard this and every Tuesday morning.

The criminal and constitutional law professors captivate our minds and cajole a gasp as we delight in their introductory segment when they “Tell Us What They Really Think” followed by the impact the Constitution has on our present day.

SPECIAL NOTE: “The views expressed by Professors Swartz and Beery are their own and are not necessarily the views of the Administration of WMU Cooley Law School or its faculty as a whole.” Listen from 10-11am.

Bill Cash, Fly Fisherman, is engaged in writing the upcoming “50 Best Tailwaters to Fly Fish” In pursuit of his 50 tailwaters goal, he also fished other storied waters. Bill Cash shares when he became captivated with fly fishing, what sustains his passion, and speaks to his quest in finding and fishing the nation on his nationwide adventure. From 11-11:30am.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor / Radio Host follows thereafter presenting the latest news and concerns on the hyperlocal market and the international stage with commensurate analysis. Listen from 11:30am-12Noon.