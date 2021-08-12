Today, August 12 at 9:30 AM: Lawler and Martucci to Announce Legislation Restoring the Rightful Name of the Tappan Zee Bridge

PEARL RIVER, NY — August 12, 2021 — Today, at 9:30 AM, Assemblyman Mike Lawler (R,C,I,SAM-Pearl River) and Senator Mike Martucci (R,C,I-Hudson Valley/Catskills) will make an announcement regarding the introduction of legislation to restore the rightful name of the Tappan Zee Bridge.
WHO: Senator Mike Martucci (R,C,I-Hudson Valley/Catskills)
Assemblyman Mike Lawler (R,C,I,SAM-Pearl River)
We want the name of the bridge to be renamed back to the Tappan Zee Bridge immediately!
About time, why don’t you call out the people that voted for the name change in the early morning hours also !!!