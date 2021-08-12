Today, August 12 at 9:30 AM: Lawler and Martucci to Announce Legislation Restoring the Rightful Name of the Tappan Zee Bridge

PEARL RIVER, NY — August 12, 2021 — Today, at 9:30 AM, Assemblyman Mike Lawler (R,C,I,SAM-Pearl River) and Senator Mike Martucci (R,C,I-Hudson Valley/Catskills) will make an announcement regarding the introduction of legislation to restore the rightful name of the Tappan Zee Bridge.
WHO: Senator Mike Martucci (R,C,I-Hudson Valley/Catskills)
Assemblyman Mike Lawler (R,C,I,SAM-Pearl River)

 

New York State Legislature

