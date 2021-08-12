YONKERS, NY — August 12, 2021 — City of Yonkers Engineer Paul Summerfield on July 26, 2021 issued the following statement: “The last gate valve is shipping this week. Will be here soon. Once it’s on site the contractor will start installing. I drove south on Sprain today and checked out the dam – I thought it looked great. Nice little island in the middle, you could see the old Grassy Sprain Road and channel, vegetated side slopes. We will be lowering it temporarily as we install the last valve, but once that’s in we will be letting it refill.”

For further information, inquire of Yonkers City Councilman Anthony Merante (YCC-District 6) by directing e-mail to info@Merante2021.com